THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Advancements in technology aren’t always embraced by the public or older generations, but LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lancaster Watchdog recently highlighted a new technology that’s benefiting Lancaster city and its residents.

FixIt! Lancaster is “a smartphone app that Lancaster officials say is already creating a more efficient government that caters directly to residents’ needs,” Watchdog reporter Jade Campos wrote.

It’s designed as a clearinghouse for complaints and requests about potholes, broken streetlights and everything in between — all nonemergency needs. The app is free to download on iTunes and in the Android store.

And it’s bolstering local government responsiveness and accountability. Since January, just over 1,000 requests have been made through the app and about 80% of those have been successfully handled. About a half-dozen requests come in each day, and that number is growing as more city residents become aware of and download the app.

“It’s really about improving customer service,” DJ Ramsay, the city’s communications manager, told Campos. “By having a single place to report things, it gets routed automatically to the correct group of people.”

Gabrielle Diakow, environmental program coordinator with the Lancaster Bureau of Solid Waste and Recycling, added this: “It’s a really good way to hold us accountable and show them that we really are doing the same things that we say we’re doing.”

But Lancaster Watchdog didn’t just take their word for it. “The Watchdog recently decided to put the app to the test, reporting two balloons tangled in a tree on North Duke Street. Filed under the app’s ‘trash and litter’ category, the tip was sent directly to the right department,” Campos wrote.

A day later, the city put a note in the app saying the concern had been addressed, and Watchdog confirmed that independently.

That was a very visible problem. Ramsay said the app has also been good for problems that many folks might not notice. For example, a screw fell out of a one-way street sign, causing it to flip upside-down — and thus show the opposite direction from what was intended.

Thanks to the apps and its users, it became an easy fix.

“It’s giving the residents the power to feel like they have a hand in doing this,” Diakow told Campos. “It’s giving them the power ... to feel like they’re making a difference.”

That’s a very good thing.

Perhaps the idea could be deployed beyond the city. Larger municipalities, park systems and public recreational trails are among the places that could benefit from this kind of smartphone reporting system.

In other good things:

— Armstrong World Industries Foundation donated $100,000 and Armstrong World Industries donated acoustic ceiling and wall panels for the recently opened new location of the Lancaster Public Library in Lancaster’s Ewell Plaza, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid reported.

The acoustic panels are designed to reduce noise levels and keep the library a peaceful and quiet place.

The library will have its grand opening June 27 with a ceremony from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The festivities will include family activities, tours of the library and food and drinks from local food trucks.

If, like us, you’re a fan of books and reading, don’t miss this upcoming Sunday’s Perspective section, which will feature summer reading recommendations from people across Lancaster County.

— Finally, hats off to the five Lancaster County cyclists who are taking part in a cross-country bike race “to raise awareness and funds for Zoe International’s mission of combating child trafficking locally, nationally and globally,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Daniel Mader reported.

The team that includes Merv Beiler, Matt Lapp, Tom Jordan, John Glick and Nate Eakin is participating in the 2023 Race Across America.

Mader has been posting daily updates about the team’s ride from Oceanside, California, to Annapolis, Maryland.

On Monday, rider Jeff Conaway, a former Lititz resident now living in Colorado, was injured in a scary crash. We wish him the best in his recovery.

The team’s other seven riders continued eastward at Conaway’s insistence. Thursday afternoon, the team was near Columbus, Ohio, and was in second place overall.

Wherever they finish, they’re winners.