THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We can never thank our first responders often enough for all they do.

They proved just how truly essential they are in early June at Lancaster city’s Red Rose Run when one runner’s life suddenly hung in the balance. The man, in his 50s, had collapsed just 20 feet from the finish line.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jack Panyard reported, Wakefield EMS Assistant Chief Adam Waltemyer quickly knew that something was wrong.

“You can tell when somebody stumbles and trips, and you can tell when somebody passes out and goes down,” Waltemyer said. “He went down face first and then didn’t move.”

It was a heart attack.

Fortunately, firefighters, ambulance personnel and law enforcement officers were right there to help. Those responders were honored earlier this month with the Emergency Health Services Federation’s Clinical Save Award, Panyard reported.

In addition to Waltemyer, those honored were Lancaster firefighters Gregory Galante, Lt. Kenneth Zimmerman and Angel Rosario; city police Detective Michael Gerace; city police Officer Benjamin Rothermel; emergency medical technicians Robin French and Brendan McAlester and paramedic Kristin Bonacum from Lancaster EMS; and EMT Elizabeth Custer with Fulton Township-based Wakefield EMS, which serves the southern part of the county.

We are grateful for them — and for all first responders — for their efforts in our moments of greatest vulnerability and need.

In other good things:

— Lancaster Country Day School’s Laura Trout will receive a national teaching award from the American Chemical Society for outstanding work as a high school chemistry educator, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported.

Trout, who has taught in public and private schools in Pennsylvania and Washington state for three decades, earned the 2024 James Bryant Conant award. Conant was an American chemist who worked on the Manhattan Project and helped to oversee the development of synthetic rubber.

“Laura is an engaging, innovative educator, and a crucial part of our science department,” said Matt Micciche, head of school for Lancaster Country Day School. “Laura exemplifies the kind of dynamic educators we are fortunate to have on our staff.”

We applaud Trout and all of the county’s teachers who work tirelessly to inspire and educate the next generation.

— We love that there’s never a lack of fun things to do in Lancaster County, especially in the autumn.

Here are just a few of this weekend’s events, as compiled by this newspaper: the free-admission L’Italia Festival at Lititz Springs Park on Saturday, which will feature food, music, crafts and more; Oktoberfest at Lancaster Liederkranz in Manheim, today through Sunday; and the free-admission Amos Herr Community Festival, which features a classic car show, at Amos Herr Park in Landisville on Sunday.

For more information on these events and others in the county, check out lanc.news/SeptWeekend.

And don’t forget that there’s also the Denver Fair, which runs through Saturday and concludes with a fireworks display. See thedenverfair.com for details.

— Finally, a good thing has come to an end after eight enchanting years, but its memory will continue to bring smiles.

Don Reese’s Gnome Village along the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail was mostly taken down last month, he announced on his Facebook page, Nibbles McGibbles.

“Reese started the village as a way to deal with a tree stump in the back yard of his Akron home when it became part of the latest section of the trail,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erin Negley reported. “The village grew through the years with the gnomes celebrating holidays and hosting special events like a hot air balloon festival. The latest addition was out of this world: a UFO crash.”

Reese wrote that it was a tough decision, as he’s put his “heart and soul” into the yearslong project. But as his commitment to keeping it maintained waned, he decided to take it down rather than see it slowly degrade.

“This endeavor has surpassed anything I could have imagined and I know it meant a lot to trail users and was literally a destination that was sought out for its magical appeal,” Reese wrote.

The 130-plus comments he received on his farewell Facebook post about removing the village testify to that wide appeal.

We agree with the commenter who told Reese, “May you always find joy in knowing the difference you made in our community.”