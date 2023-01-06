THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and as other serious, stressful and divisive issues confront our state, nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

It’s that time of year again. The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show, a celebration of the state’s bountiful agriculture industry, runs from Saturday through Jan. 14 in Harrisburg.

In a tasty preview, the food court will be open to the public from noon until 9 p.m. today, for those who can’t wait to try apple pie pizza, pulled pork nachos, fresh waffles, milkshakes, portobello jerky and all the other unique and delicious foods being offered this year.

However, our favorite thing about the Farm Show is that it offers a showcase for hardworking youths and young farmers from across the state. They are the leading wave of the generation that will keep Pennsylvania’s farming heritage going strong — and food on our tables for years to come.

And it’s not just about the fun of the statewide spotlight for them. The Farm Show can provide a nice economic boost. Livestock shows can lead to prizes for the winning competitors, and those prizes can lead to high prices at animal auctions.

Lancaster Farming, an LNP Media Group publication, recently profiled one of the many young people from this region who are headed to the Farm Show. Riley Werner, a 13-year-old from Lebanon County, has already built quite the resume: “Breeding and raising goats and rabbits, baking cakes and cookies, sewing fashionable blouses, taking award-winning photographs and judging potatoes are all part of her repertoire.”

Her work in raising rabbits and goats has been boosted by her involvement in multiple Lebanon County 4-H clubs. In fact, she’s already risen to president of the Lebanon County 4-H Rabbit Club.

Another club she’s involved in deserves a special note. The wonderfully named 4-H Friends Club instructs members on topics ranging from horticulture to computer science, and from textiles to leadership skills. In that club, Riley has had the opportunity to explore the craft of sewing. In creating an award-winning blouse, she received expert guidance from Carrie Rhinier, a member of the Lancaster Area Sewing Network and a professional seamstress who designs and sews costumes at Sight & Sound Theatres, the Lancaster Farming article noted.

At the Farm Show, Riley is entering some of the photographs she’s taken and the posters she’s created, including one focusing on American Sign Language. Finally — because why not? — she’ll be an official potato judge at the show. Grading potatoes, it turns out, is no easy thing.

We wish Riley and all of the other young participants from this region the very best in Harrisburg.

Wisdom on technology

Speaking of Generation Z, we appreciate how its members continue to use these Opinion pages as a forum to discuss the most disruptive technology of our time: smartphones.

For their whole lives, they’ve lived in a world of texting, YouTube, influencers and social media like TikTok and Instagram. Some of have had to deal with cyberbullying and smartphone addiction.

No demographic is better-positioned to talk about the pros and cons of this technology and the possible solutions to dilute its influence.

For the second year in a row, students from Solanco High School wrote letters to LNP | LancasterOnline to discuss these topics. These were some of their best and most thoughtful points:

— “Some households should set rules for technology if it becomes a problem,” noted 10th grader Molly Seal. “My parents set rules such as not having phones at the table, and everyone in my family abides by this. ... With the right balance you can have a healthy relationship with technology. When you’re with people, don’t spend a lot of time on your phone; cherish the moments you spend with your friends or family.”

— “I have noticed that, throughout the years, children have been on technology too much,” wrote ninth grader Jasel Garcia. “The ways to keep kids entertained without using technology are to spend time with them, do hands-on activities and explore new things. That can make your kids happy and keep them from overusing technology.”

— “Having technology is a good way for kids to learn how to be responsible at a young age, so that when they are adults and have different responsibilities, they know right from wrong and how to survive in the modern world,” wrote ninth grader Corrine Foulk.

— And, finally, from ninth grader Darby Lewis: “I think that you should be able to have technology, but you need to learn priorities and establish limits. You can limit technology by setting limits on your phone or by having technology-free days.”

We should listen to, amplify and contemplate these bits of wisdom from Generation Z.

Award-winning art

Finally, congratulations to Lancaster artist Malcolm Corley, who was a winner of the Art of the State 2022 Purchase Awards and will have his artwork added to the State Museum’s permanent collection, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported.

Corley won for his colored pencil piece “Bruke,” which is a portrait of one of his Hempfield High School classmates. It’s a piece with an interesting backstory.

“Corley, who is ... on the autism spectrum and has challenges with verbal expression, says — with help from his mother, Maria — that Bruke, pictured with a burst of green foliage behind his head and wearing a NASA hoodie, was a classmate in Corley’s AP Art class in 2019,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mary Ellen Wright reported in October.

Corley’s work has been featured in numerous exhibits in recent years, and we look forward to seeing what he creates in the future.

The kids are more than all right.