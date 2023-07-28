THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We’re getting excited about the return of the U.S. Women’s Open to Lancaster County. The biggest event in women’s professional golf is coming to Lancaster Country Club next May 30 through June 2.

When the tournament was last held here in 2015, it was an incredible week for all — and one that served to put Lancaster firmly on the golf world’s map.

“The 2015 Open set an attendance record for the event, over 134,000 for the week, that still stands,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross noted in his recent coverage of a Penn Square “kickoff” event for the 2024 tournament. South Korea’s In Gee Chun won that event with a remarkable performance at age 20.

Jerry Hostetter, who served as the general chairman in 2015 and is returning for this one, hopes Lancaster will be at the epicenter of an even bigger moment for golf next year.

“We had the highest (fan experience) rating of any event they’ve had,” Hostetter said. “Based on that, I would expect nine out of 10 people to come back, and people who missed it in ’15 will want to experience it in ’24, because they’ll think, ‘Why didn’t I go last time?’ ”

Those who attended the 2015 Open will find a different experience for spectators next year.

“Changes to Lancaster Country Club since last time could make it a better ‘golf stadium,’ and overall venue,” Gross reported. “Hundreds of trees removed from the golf course, for example, should create better viewing angles, better spots to place bleachers and natural amphitheaters.”

The golfers are excited about returning, too.

“The energy that the crowd brought was incredible, and I look forward to that again,” Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson, who finished tied for fifth in 2015, said in a recent interview.

“Lancaster, you’re officially on the clock,” Dennis Baggett, the United States Golf Association’s managing director for Open championships, said to the crowd at Penn Square earlier this month.

He needn’t have reminded us. We’re ready, and we can’t wait.

In other good things:

— Delaney Adair, a rising junior at Franklin & Marshall College, is spending her summer gazing at the stars. Literally.

Adair is studying M1-92, a nebula that’s about 8,000 light-years from Earth, to see what science can glean about the death and subsequent formation of stars.

“Protoplanetary nebulae are the remnants of low-mass stars like our sun and occur as a dying star transitions from a red giant to a planetary nebula,” the college explained in a news release. “Because this phase is relatively short compared to the overall lifespan of a star, it can be difficult to study.”

Difficult to study, but very compelling.

Adair traveled to Arizona and visited a pair of telescopes that are observing M1-92. She has compiled data and written code to analyze that data. It’s all part of the interdisciplinary realm of astrophysics.

“The research is truly fascinating and it feels incredible to be able to contribute to something far bigger than myself,” Adair stated in the F&M news release. “The experience has given me a taste of what my career has in store for me, and the work has greatly validated my passion.”

We’d tell her to reach for the stars, but she’s already doing that.

— Finally, we loved “The Scribbler” column by Jack Brubaker about Bruce Thiessen, who’s experienced a rare first-person view of the breadth of Lancaster County.

Thiessen “has just finished riding his bicycle on every paved and unpaved road and path in Lancaster County — a total of 4,339.3 miles,” Brubaker wrote.

Thiessen is the second person to accomplish the extraordinary feat. Gale Hess was the first, in 2012.

The 49-year-old Akron resident did all of his cycling on a lightweight, carbon-fiber road bike and with the GPS program Wandrer.earth helping to record his mileage and pathways.

It took seven years. Going back and forth on paths he’d already ridden pushed Thiessen’s total mileage over 20,000.

“He did not ride on the Pennsylvania Turnpike or major highways or anywhere else where bikes are not allowed,” Brubaker noted. “Otherwise, he rode everything. That includes every city street and alley, every back road, every suburban cul de sac and every rail trail.”

We are incredibly impressed.

The yearslong journey gave Thiessen an opportunity to see the county in a way that very few can.

“For me there is nothing better than feeling the contours of the land as I experience the beautiful farmland from the road and off the road,” he told The Scribbler. “This county is awesome. Just as important as the roads and the views are the people. People are good. People all along the way smiling and nodding and helping. I feel more inspired than ever to pass along kindness to others.”

Lancaster County is awesome. We hope Thiessen’s adventure inspires others to explore its many offerings.