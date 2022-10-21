THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and with other worrisome developments enveloping our nation and world this autumn. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Being a public school superintendent is an important and difficult job. Its challenges have only been magnified in recent years, given COVID-19, economic and workforce issues, and the ways in which everyday routines and curricula in schools have become partisan fodder.

So we think that superintendents are some of the best and most underappreciated leaders in our communities. And it’s heartening to see one of them honored in such a major way.

Ephrata Area School District Superintendent Brian Troop was recently named the 2023 state Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.

“Troop, who began as the Ephrata district superintendent in 2013, was selected from 18 superintendents who received nominations,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported. The panel selecting Troop for the honor looked at the ways in which he leveraged creativity, communication skills, professionalism and community involvement in leading the school district.

Troop worked hard to get where he is today, a trait that’s valued in Lancaster County. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Millersville University, a Master of Science degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Memphis and a doctorate in educational administration from Immaculata University, Stalnecker noted.

He served as Ephrata’s assistant superintendent from 2011 to 2013, before rising to the post of superintendent.

Not surprisingly, Troop sought to share the credit for his statewide honor.

“While I am proud of this recognition, I believe it should more accurately be named the ‘School District of the Year!’ ” he stated in a news release. “We all know that — from boardroom to classroom — we accomplish everything and anything together.”

That’s a great sentiment. Congratulations to Troop — and the whole school district. Additionally, our gratitude goes out to all those who serve as school district administrators.

In other good things:

— We’re big supporters of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, so it was nice to see that three Lancaster County students were among those who earned themselves a hands-on health learning experience at Penn State College of Medicine.

“Cassie Bollinger and Amaya Jones of Ephrata Middle School and Carly Railing of Penn Manor High School were among 12 central Pennsylvania students in sixth through 11th grade awarded the opportunity for an essay they wrote about their health care hero such as a well-known historical figure or local community member,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Stalnecker reported.

As part of their day, the students got to talk to Penn State Health physicians and health care professionals — a terrific opportunity for one generation to connect with the next in a workplace setting.

We appreciate the American Heart Association and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital for helping to make this happen for the students.

— While we were focused on funnel cakes and carnival rides, Dylan Leed, who raises and breeds lambs, had himself a very productive fair season.

“The 17-year-old Manheim Central senior showed at four Lancaster County fairs this year, and found success at each one, winning grand champion market lamb at Elizabethtown, Denver, Ephrata and Manheim,” Lancaster Farming’s Stephanie Speicher reported this week.

It’s been quite the rise for Leed, who only started showing lambs in 2020. He’s also been to national competitions.

He started breeding lambs at his Lititz farm and bred another of this year’s award-winners at Grube Family Farm Club Lambs in Meyersdale, Somerset County.

And he’s already thinking about his next steps. He sold all of this year’s champions and will reinvest those funds into his future lambs.

“We’re going to put it back into our breeding program and try to keep the genetics rolling and see what we can pull out again for future years,” Leed said. “I know what a good lamb is supposed to look like. So it’s just trying to put all the pieces together to make that good one.”

Leed’s hard work and use of STEM fundamentals to plot a better future for agriculture should be applauded.

— Finally, congratulations to Cedar Crest High School ninth grader Dylan Ramsey, who won the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A golf championship this week in State College.

“He is the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s 10th state individual champion in boys golf and Cedar Crest’s third, joining Stu Ingraham (1977) and Blaine Peffley (2001), both of whom ended up, for a time, playing golf for a living,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross reported.

Ramsey might also be the first freshman to win a boys Class 3A state championship, but incomplete state archives make that hard to confirm, Gross noted. Whatever the case, it’s a dandy athletic accomplishment.

“I know (now) I can play against the best and even beat them,’’ Ramsey told Gross. “I kind of knew that before, but this definitely tells you that.’’

Ramsey seems to have both the talent and self-confidence to go far in the sport.