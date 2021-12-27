THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter what will likely be another grim winter of this long pandemic. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

In an encouraging story of environmental stewardship, a group that included members of the Landisville Mennonite Church, students from Hempfield High School, Boy Scouts and volunteers from local conservancy organizations recently came together to plant 640 trees and convert 3.65 acres of farmland back into meadow and forest, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported earlier this month.

The land is owned by the church, which saw the project as “a way to enact ecological justice for the past, present and future,” Andrelczyk wrote.

It’s part of what the church sees as its greater mission beyond its walls.

“The congregation as a whole has always been very conscious of others around us, whether it’s reaching out to the community with the food bank or helping those who need help with driving,” said Brenda Horst, a longtime member of Landisville Mennonite Church.

Christopher Fretz, who helped to organize the project and is also a member of the congregation, added: “We definitely see part of our faith as being good stewards of the earth, of the creation that God has given us. ... We want to make sure we’re leaving land that’s sustainable and healthy environment for future generations to use and enjoy.”

Organizers worked with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to organize the effort. Forested areas can help to reduce river pollution.

“It’s really important to have forests throughout the land,” Ryan Davis of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, told Andrelczyk. “They are preventing rainwater from running right down into the streams. They are kind of like big sponges on the landscape.”

The project was multigenerational, as Fretz noted that the volunteers included elderly members of the congregation and children as young as 5 or 6.

Added Horst: “It was very exciting to have people not just from our own congregation but people from the community helping us with this project. ... It was a reminder that this isn’t just for us, it’s for the people downstream, and our community and the future generations as well.”

We applaud all of them for the efforts, and we’re also happy to see that they may have inspired other local places of worship to take up similar projects.

In other goods things:

— We were cheered, once again, by all of the local letters of thanks that appeared in the LNP Opinion section on Christmas Day.

These letters always make us smile, with their stories of random acts of kindness, paying it forward and anonymous folks picking up tabs at restaurants.

We especially liked the short tale of two sisters, ages 10 and 3, who set up a hot chocolate stand in their front yard to raise money for Christmas charities. Every little bit helps, and their efforts while sitting outside on a blustery morning made a difference.

We also appreciated the letter from Danielle Peters, director of the Columbia Food Bank, who praised all of the community groups that chipped in help those who suffer from food insecurity.

An excerpt from Peters’ letter:

“It was a cold, dark night when Santa’s elves and angels that walk the earth visited the Columbia Food Bank. They came under the guise of Mountville Lions Club members and Scout Troop 349, boys and girls. The gift they delivered would not fit in Santa’s sleigh, so a U-Haul truck was put into service. In that truck were 5,600 pounds of much-needed food supplies.

“Through the combined efforts of the Mountville Lions Club, Dayspring Christian Academy, the Mountville VFW Reese Hall Post 8757 and the local community at large, this food was donated, collected and delivered right to our door.”

— Congratulations to McCaskey High School sophomore Jerimiah Munoz, a boxer whose recent victory at the national championships earned him a spot on the 2022 USA Boxing Junior National team.

“It’s a first, not just for Munoz and the team at Lancaster City Boxing Academy, where he trains, but for Lancaster,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Stephanie Bradford wrote in a front-page article for LNP last week.

“That is an amazing accomplishment for such a young boxer,” Jamil Ali, president of the USA Boxing’s Middle Atlantic Association, wrote in an email. “He was able to accomplish this goal by beating the best boxers in the country — which isn’t an easy task.”

Munoz will now have the opportunity to train at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and may even be able to compete in international boxing events.

— Social media feeds have been filled this month with good deeds and bright moments in local school districts:

Bear Creek School in the Elizabethtown Area School District held its annual Holiday Giving Tree and food drive programs, resulting in more than 100 students receiving gifts that were purchased by Bear Creek staff members, the Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, St. Peter Catholic Church, Northwest Regional Police Department and the Department of Corrections.

The Lancaster Mennonite High School orchestra performed Christmas and classical music for residents at the Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center.

National Honor Society students at McCaskey High School created 300 holiday cards for distribution at local retirement homes.

And one fifth-grade class in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District selected the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County and Caitlin’s Smiles (a regional nonprofit that provides creative art activities to children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses) for its service projects. The students collected pet supplies and made handmade cards to distribute.

And that’s just a tiny sampling of all the good things going on in our schools and communities.