It's Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

This week’s good things revolve around Earth Day, which was last Thursday.

Throughout last week, coverage in LNP | LancasterOnline highlighted numerous inspiring stories and photographs of people being good stewards of the environment. Protecting Earth for future generations — humans, animals and plants — should be a shared goal that motivates everyone.

And so we cheered the photos, taken by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Suzette Wenger, of volunteers — young and old — at Long’s Park digging holes and planting 280 shrubs and trees alongside a small stream.

“It was a great event,” said Lydia Martin of the Alliance for Chesapeake Bay. “We are already talking about next year.”

The five dozen volunteers also picked up trash at the event, which was organized and supported by Lancaster city officials, conservationists and partner organizations.

Speaking of picking up trash, we also were heartened by photos from cleanups held two weekends ago. One, at Reservoir Park in Lancaster, was hosted by NAACP Lancaster’s environmental and climate justice committee. Another effort cleaned the banks of the Conestoga River at Windolph Landing Nature Preserve in Lancaster Township.

Photographer Andy Blackburn’s image of a 2-year-old stooping to pick up a piece of trash alongside her mother showed us that everyone can do their part to keep our planet beautiful.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro spent some time with the group that was involved in the Windolph Landing cleanup.

It was discouraging to learn about the volume of trash that ends up there: two dozen tires, beer cans, takeout food containers and discarded personal protective equipment. (“The pandemic has also led to increased litter — protective medical waste like face masks and rubber gloves,” Sauro noted, to our dismay. We have encouraged mask-wearing as a pandemic precaution, but now add that we must take care with how we get rid of disposable masks.)

But the good thing is how many people want to make a difference and keep these riverbanks clean. Organizers told Sauro they had double the turnout they had expected.

“There is something really fulfilling about cleaning up a place that, when you arrived, looked a lot worse than when you left it,” Millersville University Assistant Professor Justin Mando said.

In addition, Millersville students got creative and repurposed some of the trash into artwork.

“Stacked atop a pile of worn, dirty tires, a collection of rubbish now sits inside the lobby at Millersville University’s welcome center, offering an unusual sight as students and visitors pass through,” Sauro explained. “It’s a work of art — a sculpture of a flopping fish created by members of the school’s art club out of litter they helped to clean from the Conestoga River.”

It’s a striking sculpture, and we agree with Millersville sophomore and art student Tina Borchert, who said it raises awareness about ongoing pollution problems.

In other news related to Earth Day, we were glad to see that the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 will receive a $20,000 state grant to assist teachers in developing environmental lessons.

“The grant ... was among a series of Environmental Education Grants from the Department of Environmental Protection supporting 51 (statewide) projects worth nearly $460 million,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

IU13 will use the funds to hold “a five-day summer institute for teachers serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade to build environmental literacy curriculum-aligned units and meaningful watershed educational experiences.”

Given all the students who will benefit from that teacher training, we believe the grant money will be well spent.

In one final good thing for the environment, we are pleased to see that Lancaster city’s bike-share program is returning this year, despite a bumpy start that saw its first operator, Zagster, go out of business.

It’s an initiative that’s worthy of continued encouragement.

We stand behind what we wrote in late 2018: “Great ideas don’t always catch on right away. ... (A) bike-share service is a fine addition to Lancaster city and a potential draw and benefit for both residents and tourists. It’s the kind of enhancement and alternative transportation offering that a city in the midst of a continuing boom needs. This should be a bicycle-friendly city.”

Of course, the “continuing boom” for the city took a hit in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s all the more reason, in our eyes, to give a downtown bike-sharing program another opportunity to thrive.

The program was relaunched April 5, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt reported. This time, the city is working with Tandem Mobility, which operates 10 bike-share programs across the nation, including one at Penn State Health and College of Medicine in Hershey.

The cost of the program is $45,000, and it is expected to be funded through sponsorships of bike stations and the bicycles themselves.

Tandem is offering $25 annual memberships for riders. More information can be found online at bikeitlancaster.com.

“We just got it started, but we are very excited and hopeful that people will take interest in it again,” Karl Graybill, who oversees the program for the city, told Betancourt.

We’re excited too.

We love the vision and hope for more bicycles in the city and across the county. There are benefits to relieving traffic congestion, reducing fossil fuel usage, boosting tourism and giving people an opportunity to get healthier.

All of that, of course, fits perfectly with the environmentalist aspirations of Earth Day, which we ought to try to celebrate in some tangible way every day.