THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time of the pandemic. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

“NEIGHBORHOOD HERO” shouted the headline on the front page of Friday’s LNP | LancasterOnline.

It was absolutely correct.

In the article, La Voz editor and staff writer Enelly Betancourt tells the story of how East Lampeter Township’s Katrina Aviles, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, saved her neighbor from a burning home on Oct. 25.

The neighbor, 68-year-old Barry Flory, is alive and recovering from smoke inhalation and burns to his legs, thanks to Aviles' intervention.

“Aviles, 33, was returning home from dropping her daughter off at school when she noticed smoke coming from the windows and door of Flory’s house on Hickory Drive,” Betancourt reported.

Aviles parked her car and rushed across the street to Flory’s home. She picked up the dramatic tale from there: “Barry was standing right inside the door and I heard him tell the 911 dispatcher that he couldn’t get out and needed someone to help him."

Aviles had a quick conversation with Flory, who said he was unable to walk. So she put his arms around her neck and carried him on her back, down the house's wheelchair ramp. From there, she took him to a safer spot away from the house and its growing flames. Then they waited for first responders.

“She basically started the rescue and facilitated the process for us, and needs to be commended for it,” Lafayette Fire Chief David Keens told LNP | LancasterOnline's Betancourt.

(An aside: National First Responders Day was Oct. 28, and we extend our ongoing thanks to all of those heroes, many of whom are volunteers, for their selfless service.)

Also praising Aviles’ quick action was Flory’s grateful daughter.

“I think he is truly blessed to have the kind of neighbors that he has,” Aimee Flory said. “And what Katrina did is nothing less than heroic.”

We fully agree.

Aviles’ actions, like those of Lancaster Township’s Evy Lyons in similarly saving a neighbor from a fire in June, show the best and bravest ways that we help each other in moments of extreme crisis.

In other good things:

— We loved LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Joan Kern’s recent feature story about Tim Kauffman, a retired physical therapist and Army veteran known as “The Trash Man.”

On the first Sunday of each month, Kauffman goes to Grandview Church in Manheim Township and collects scrap metal from parishioners.

Then he makes sure all the metal gets recycled.

“A recent load included everything from the shell of a clothes dryer to empty soup cans, along with a short, heavy sword and an anchor,” Kern wrote.

Kauffman sells the items he collects to the appropriate recyclers for each type of metal and donates the money to the church. Since June, he had raised nearly $600, Kern reported.

“Tim’s idea of recycling metal works on so many levels: It raises money that will help restore a place devastated by storms (Puerto Rico). It supports a local business. It’s good for the planet. It helps donors clean out their homes,” said the Rev. Andrea Brown, lead pastor at the Manheim Township church, in praise of Kauffman’s efforts.

In addition to his monthly collection at Grandview Church, he takes calls from community members and parishioners for pickups. That, in turn, has spurred some people who are aware of his efforts to clean out their houses.

“Someone gave him a coffee can half full of brass keys that weighed about five pounds. That alone resulted in an $8.50 cash donation, as brass is worth $1.70 per pound,” Kern reported.

Kauffman traced his passion for recycling to his days as a Boy Scout; now, he talks to current groups of Scouts about the importance of conservation.

We’re grateful for “The Trash Man” going above and beyond in his efforts to be, in the words of Rev. Brown, a “planetary steward.”

It’s something we could all try to do more of.

— And finally, while we’re disappointed that this year’s World Series doesn’t involve the Philadelphia Phillies, there’s a nice local connection we can be proud of.

Former Millersville University standout Chas McCormick is playing in the World Series as an outfielder for the Houston Astros. The West Chester native made his Major League Baseball debut for the Astros this season and has stepped up in the October playoff spotlight.

In the regular season, he batted .257 with 14 home runs and 50 runs batted in for Houston.

He appeared in five games of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox, batting .286. And in last Tuesday’s Game 1 of the World Series, he drove in the first run of the game for the Astros.

Not bad for the guy from Millersville who was the 631st overall pick of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.