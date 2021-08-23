THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as the pandemic continues its daunting twists and turns. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We begin with a very cool project by Ronks-based filmmaker Nick Lang. According to a story by Mike Andrelczyk in LNP | LancasterOnline last week, Lang “came up with a unique way to thank health care and essential workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic: a surprise drone light show.”

The performance, filmed earlier this year in Philadelphia, involved more than 100 drones cycling through messages of gratitude and hope.

It took a lot of drones, of course. But it also required some special software that allowed the user to control all of those drones simultaneously.

“The drones also have the ability to avoid each other if for any reason they veer off path because of a change in their environment,” Lang wrote in an email to Andrelczyk, adding that pulling off such a technological feat — all in the naming of praising health care heroes — “speaks to how far the drone industry has come in such a short period of time.”

The drones were launched from the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.

“Lang’s drones flew through the night sky to create a complex but seamless series of images like a rainbow emerging from the clouds, and safety messages like a happy face wearing a mask, hand-washing and a graph showing a curve gradually flattening,” Andrelczyk explained.

You can view a video of the amazing show at lanc.news/DroneDisplay.

Lang earned accolades for the video, which was a finalist in its category at the 2021 Thunderbird Drone Film Festival. And it’s a winner in our book, as his burst of creativity was great way to thank and honor those who have been on the front lines of the pandemic response since the beginning.

In other good things:

— It’s been a full decade now that state Rep. Mike Sturla, who represents Lancaster city, has been holding a giveaway event to mark the start of the school year, and we applaud him for those sustained efforts.

He recently hosted his 10th annual event at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade were provided with backpacks filled with supplies such as shoes, books and masks.

Smartly, there was also a COVID-19 vaccination site manned by the group Patients R Waiting in conjunction with the event.

The back-to-school giveaway adapted to the pandemic this year and last year, with pre-registration, social distancing, recipients remaining in their vehicles and masked volunteers. But while there was a different look, the result remained the same: helping students.

And Sturla has long recognized that it takes the efforts of many to make the event happen each year. In a 2019 op-ed for LNP | LancasterOnline, he thanked all of the volunteers, community partners, sponsors and donors who make the giveaway possible: “I truly appreciate everyone’s commitment to the annual Back to School Giveaway and from the bottom of my heart express my sincerest gratitude.”

We thank them all, too.

— We can’t state it any better than LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mary Ellen Wright did in an article last week: “If this past year has you tired of living in the pandemic present, you can soon return to a distant past filled with royalty, chivalry and raucous entertainment.”

Indeed, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is back, on the grounds of Mount Hope Estate & Winery. It’s scheduled to run through Oct. 31.

There are some differences, of course, given the times in which we’re living. Visitors must buy date-specific tickets online in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate. That will help to keep the crowds at the mostly outdoor event more manageable.

If you’ve never checked it out, the attraction is “a Tudor-style village that comes alive each year with entertainment from pub singing to jousting to a royal court — and many visitors choosing to arrive in costume,” Wright wrote.

And it’s not the only outdoor entertainment option. Lancaster County’s fairs are returning this year, with the Elizabethtown Fair set to begin today.

We’re excited about them, and hope everyone is able to safely enjoy the food, farm animals and festivities at some of our seven county fairs this year. It’s been a long wait for those funnel cakes.