THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during another winter of this long, stressful pandemic. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer Ad Crable summed it up nicely at the start of his column in the Jan. 23 Sunday LNP.

“What Lancaster County service club has more than 800 members and has finagled more than $6.5 million in grants over the past 54 years to remove pollution and bring back wild trout in more than 17 miles on a dozen streams?”

The answer is the Donegal Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and that group leads off today’s weekly roundup of the good things that boost our spirits and pride in Lancaster County.

We’ve praised this group before. An October 2020 editorial described some of the meaningful steps it’s taken over the years to protect and restore natural resources.

“The self-proclaimed ‘weekend warriors’ from Donegal Trout Unlimited work to stabilize stream banks and counteract erosion, helping to mitigate the effects of runoff,” we wrote then. “They also spend significant time securing the grants and donor funding that underwrite their restoration projects.”

And we’re not the only ones who have noticed. The conservation group was named Pennsylvania’s best Trout Unlimited chapter for 2021, an honor that 52 statewide chapters were vying for. It’s the second time the club has won this honor since its founding in 1967.

Crable explained that group’s half-century legacy can be traced to the early work of Mount Joy’s Ken Depoe, East Hempfield Township’s Bob Kutz and Lititz’s Greg Wilson. (Sadly, Wilson died earlier this month at age 62, from complications from COVID-19, Crable reported.)

Describing an early chapter project that slowly blossomed into something much bigger, Crable wrote: “They started by taking $300 in dues and did a modest initial project to improve Lititz Run, a stream blessed with natural spring water but cursed with pollution. Twenty years and more than $1 million later, the Lititz Run restoration has won national awards and the stream supports wild, reproducing brown and rainbow trout.”

And that’s just a small slice of the local Trout Unlimited chapter’s accomplishments, which have expanded to include restoration projects coordinated with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

It also supports the state program Stream Girls, which helps to introduce Girl Scouts and other youth to fly-fishing and the scientific appreciation of streams. Women in the chapter — four of the chapter’s seven board members are women — lead the Stream Girls instruction.

All of this laudable work comes back to a simple principle, past president Barry Witmer told Crable: “It’s about neighbors getting together to help neighbors.”

In other good things:

— How’s this for an accomplished high school student-athlete? LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Reinhart reported recently that Columbia High School junior Emily Gambler is on pace to earn six varsity letters this school year.

Six!

“Gambler ran cross country and was a varsity cheerleader in the fall; she plays basketball and is the school’s lone swimmer this winter; and she’s set to play softball, as the team’s shortstop, and run distance events for the track and field team later this spring,” Reinhart explained.

Furthermore, she’s made it into the league and district postseasons in two sports. And here’s the part we like best: She has a 4.0 grade-point average and is ranked No. 2 in Columbia’s junior class.

“It gets to be a lot,” Gambler said, “but I’m glad I’m doing it. It’s fun, and I get to be with all of my friends and teammates and coaches. It gets hard, but everyone supports me, and I’m thankful for that.”

— The entertainment and travel website Thrillist has named Lancaster city one of the best places to get away from New York City for a weekend.

“The article lists Lancaster as the ‘best historic getaway,’ citing its rich history with the Underground Railroad and attractions like the Lancaster Central Market and the Fulton Theatre,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller reported. “It also mentions restaurants like the Exchange, Callaloo, Luca, Horse Inn, Conway Social Club and Lancaster Brewing.”

We couldn’t agree more with this assessment in the Thrillist article: “From the moment you step out of its Federal-style train station, expect to be immersed in the small city’s historic beauty.”

— Finally, this evening is Lunar New Year’s Eve, which will usher in a 15-day festival celebrated by Asian Americans and others in Lancaster County.

Whether they’re Chinese and call it “Chunjie” (the Spring Festival), or Vietnamese and call it “Tet,” or Korean and call it “Seollal,” this major holiday may be marked with traditional foods, fresh flowers and flowering plants, orange fruits and red envelopes filled with money for kids.

These past few years have been difficult for members of the Asian American community, as hate crimes against them have risen. Though some Lunar New Year celebrations may be virtual again this year because of the pandemic, we hope that those celebrating the holiday here find joy in it.

We wish everyone celebrating the Lunar New Year prosperity, happiness, good luck and good health. May the new year — the Year of the Tiger — bring strength and courage to us all.