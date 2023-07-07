THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Dave Porter died in May, but his many endeavors to make life more fun for Lancaster city kids will keep his memory alive for a long time, as evidenced by all those who attended a recent celebration of his life at Crystal Park.

Last Saturday, those residents honored Porter by coming together to play basketball.

“The springy slap of basketballs hitting the pavement mixed with the music reverberating through the park Saturday as a rotating crowd of about 50 smiling children and adults celebrated the late Lancaster legend,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brian Markley reported. “It was a live image of what Porter had envisioned when he created half-court Tornado Alley in his backyard 20 years ago and opened it for local children to use.”

In addition to the hoops action, Saturday’s event included free pizza, kids on swings and families enjoying the kind of community togetherness that Porter fostered.

“He’s smiling on us right now,” said Kasena Thomas, a member of the West Crystal Volunteers, who organized the celebration. All five of Thomas’ boys played basketball at Tornado Alley, so she saw the positive impact on the community firsthand, Markley reported.

Porter’s generosity extended to his business. As a photographer, he’d take pictures at youth basketball events, including those at Tornado Alley, and make them available for sale on his website. But he’d give photos free of charge to some parents who couldn’t afford them.

“He was always a generous guy,” friend Bobby Graybill said.

Lancaster City Council member Janet Diaz attended the event and presented John Porter, Dave’s brother, with an award honoring the two decades of community impact.

Additionally, state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El of Lancaster took steps in Harrisburg to commemorate Dave Porter’s legacy.

Smith-Wade-El contacted the office of state House Speaker Joanna McClinton and was able to add a file on Porter into the Pennsylvania State Archives, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jaxon White reported. A copy of that citation, which was recognized by the full state House, was also presented to John Porter.

“Folks like Dave Porter probably have a bigger unsung impact than a lot of us legislators,” Smith-Wade-El said. “The least that we can do is provide folks who are doing good in their communities for future generations, out of their own pocket ... with the recognition and support in the commonwealth.”

We agree.

Dave Porter’s vision for city youths didn’t end with his passing. What he started will be picked up by others, like a nifty basketball pass.

Thomas and the West Crystal Volunteers plan to have an annual event continuing his legacy.

“He was a leader for our children,” Thomas said. “Our goal is to keep that going.”

Time marches on

Speaking of legacies, we are heartened by the reporting from LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble regarding a historic property in Lancaster city.

“After being empty for more than a generation, the jewelry cases of the former Ezra F. Bowman’s Sons store in downtown Lancaster are being restocked with watches from a second marquee name in Lancaster County’s watchmaking history,” Umble wrote.

Hamilton, a watchmaking company founded here in 1892, will soon have first-floor retail space in the former Bowman Technical School building at 147 N. Duke St.

It’s a new life for a space that’s been unused for more than three decades. And this new use by Hamilton will be intertwined with Lancaster’s past.

“Slated to open July 13, the store will utilize jewelry cases from the Ezra F. Bowman’s Sons store, which closed in 1992,” Umble noted.

In addition to the jewelry cases, the building still has its original mechanical clocks and “a rooftop observatory which once housed a telescope students used to check the accuracy of timepieces against the stars,” Umble wrote.

That’s thanks to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who has owned the building since 1992 and rebuffed development offers that might have erased its unique style and history.

“I’m happy that I didn’t choose to sell the building to somebody that would have had a lesser use,” Diamantoni told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Historic preservation mixed with a new use that contributes to the economy? That is a timeless combination. We will be “watching” and rooting for Hamilton in downtown Lancaster.