THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic and are facing other serious issues. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

To coincide with Black History Month in February, Crispus Attucks Community Center recently held a team competition dedicated to the artistry of step dancing and hip-hop dancing.

The Feb. 25 event was a celebration of African roots and traditions, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller reported.

Joshua Hunter, director of Crispus Attucks, told Miller that the goals included honoring the “trailblazers before us,” giving people the opportunity to show off their talents and letting those in the audience see performers who look like them.

“There’s a really important emphasis on Black and brown representation of seeing folks like them on the stage,” Hunter said.

Stepping is a percussive dance style within African American culture. As Miller described it, step teams use their bodies to create the beat and their steps to create “a melodic sound.”

Hip-hop dance, meanwhile, dates to the late 1960s. Originally inspired by the movements of African dancing, it has evolved to incorporate inspirations from modern dance, salsa, tap, swing and more.

“I’m really excited to do something we haven’t done before,” said participant Ace Domes, a 15-year-old student in the School District of Lancaster.

One local group competing was Crispus Attucks’ own Infamous Unstoppables. According to the center’s website, the Unstoppables were founded in 2013 “to revive the African American traditions of stepping, dance and drumming” and provide “youth an opportunity to embrace and better understand arts and culture, while uplifting the Lancaster community and empowering children.”

Several participating teams last month traveled from out of state, including from as far away as North Carolina.

“For us, it’s really leaning into that value of providing and creating a space where people feel welcomed, valued, seen and heard, especially now more than ever,” Hunter said.

We applaud the organizers and participants, and hope this event continues to grow.

In other good things:

— Congratulations to Major Seth, an 8-year-old from Lancaster who recently won a national championship at the National Silver Gloves boxing tournament in Independence, Missouri.

It’s an impressive accomplishment for a kid whose day job is attending the third grade at Wickersham Elementary in the School District of Lancaster.

He triumphed by winning bouts on three days in a row. “The series of wins ... puts his name on the growing roster of Lancaster boxers who are national champions,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Stephanie Bradford wrote.

Seth said the victory felt “good.”

When competing, his enthusiasm for the sport is evident.

“Video of Seth captured by his coach, Will Torres, shows a kid who bounces and dances in the ring, waiting for the fight to be called,” Bradford noted.

It could be the start of an impressive first half of the year for Lancaster-area boxers. This month, local gyms will send teams to the USA Boxing National Qualifiers in Detroit, Michigan, and the Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves.

We’ll be rooting for them.

— Finally, we cheer the team of volunteers who are working to keep Columbia’s stray cat population under control. It’s hard work, but it’s fueled by compassion and provides benefits for the whole community.

LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Gayle Johnson told the story of Columbia Cat Action Team volunteers, who have “trapped and neutered about 123 felines since June.” Some of the trapped cats are lost pets that can be reunited with their owners; some are adopted out into forever homes; and some are returned to the outdoors, where they can live out their lives without reproducing and adding to the feral cat population.

Keeping that population down is crucial. A presentation to the Columbia Borough Council last year included this startling fact: Unimpeded, the 1,000 stray cats in the area would grow to 11 million in nine years of breeding.

That’s a lot of cats.

So the work of the Columbia Cat Action Team is vital, as is the help of borough officials, who fund the program and are working to adjust laws so that stray cats can be legally fed as part of the process of trapping them.

“Everything we’ve learned about feral cats is that feeding them can help control the colonies,” said Borough Manager Mark Stivers.

Working together, they’re making a positive difference in Columbia.