THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

One important facet of “Good Things” is that people don’t just sit around and wait for them. They actively make them happen.

Our first example this week: Penn Manor High School teachers didn’t want the limitations and restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic to eliminate the play and musical for this year’s students.

The show must go on, they decided.

And so the school’s 50th annual spring musical — “Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version)” — was created “not on a stage, but as a 66-minute movie available online for three free performances,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Gayle Johnson reported.

The production, which was shown this past weekend, was put together with smartphones, creativity and, of course, social distancing.

“It was scary and sad to think that we wouldn’t have a musical this year,” 11th grader Grace Fafel said, “but we turned lemons into lemonade.”

To do so required a team effort from students and faculty, creating 1,900 videos and then working through the hours of editing required to create the movie.

It also required some kindness on the part of those who own the rights to “Now. Here. This.”

“Negotiations with sympathetic playwrights led to special licensing agreements that allowed the Penn Manor team to film scenes, edit them, manipulate parts of the scripts, and ... cut six musical numbers,” Johnson wrote. “Penn Manor also received permission to show the finished products online.”

Our hats are off to those playwrights, who understood that theater arts students at America’s schools needed some extraordinary flexibility in these unimaginable times.

For sure, the Penn Manor production had challenges. Some filming had to be done on Saturdays to take advantage of an empty high school. But even that was interrupted by a temporary shutdown due to COVID-19.

All involved should be incredibly proud of what they accomplished. This — and all of the other plays and musicals at area schools this school year — are a testament to the imagination and work ethic of the creative community.

Pool plaudits

Also deserving praise are all of the student-athletes who have persevered through the pandemic.

LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Steve Navaroli wrote a column specifically about the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmers and how they made it through their winter season, which concluded with the recent state championships.

Given the unique nature of their sport, it was an especially trying season.

“Swimmers tend to be creatures of habit, knowing what hours to train, what hours for school and homework, along with what hours to eat and sleep,” Navaroli wrote.

But this season — and perhaps for the first time in their young lives — that routine went out the window.

“The student-athletes were constantly shifting schedules, one that included a three-week break because of a coronavirus shutdown,” Navaroli wrote. “Teams lost their normal facilities right before practice was to start and had to scramble to find a pool.”

Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming chair Andy Amway noted in a letter that COVID-19 forced the cancellation of every high school swim meet in December.

“I’ve been involved in high school sports for 61 years as either a coach, an official, a tournament chairman, or league chairman,” Amway wrote. “This past winter has been one of the most demanding, challenging seasons I have ever experienced.”

With all of the postponements, rescheduled events and logistical challenges particular to COVID-19, Amway especially tipped his cap to the high school athletic directors and their secretaries, who juggled it all with great aplomb.

We tip our cap to them, too.

And also to the coaches.

And, of course, we applaud the student-athletes who make the pool their second home.

“Every kid here today deserves kudos,” Warwick coach Mark Daum told Navaroli at the district championship meet. “People don’t realize what this has done to kids socially. (Swimming) was the saving grace in so many ways. They bonded beautifully. I don’t care if they finished first or 20th today.”

Trust us, they all finished first.

Looking toward summer

We’re all in sore need of things to look forward to in 2021.

Of course, getting everyone vaccinated is the top priority. That will be the launching pad, we hope, for a summer that we can celebrate — together — like no other in our lives.

To that end, local planning has been underway to make an event that’s near to county residents’ hearts both safe and enjoyable.

The Lititz Borough Council has approved modified plans for the 204th Fourth of July Celebration in Lititz Springs Park. It’s one of the oldest Fourth of July celebrations in the United States, and LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Laura Knowles wrote that this year’s festivities have been green-lighted “on a smaller scale, limiting crowds and implementing safety precautions.”

There will be fireworks, but no parade. And the house decorating contest returns after a successful debut in 2020’s virtual celebration.

“The committee has been hard at work since last fall, working through the challenges of holding a large-scale event this year,” Kellye Martin, chair of the event’s committee, told Knowles.

This year’s event will include the Queen of Candles pageant and a limited-attendance concert in Lititz Springs Park on July 2.

Some tweaks will focus on keeping things fun but safe. The “Blanket Run” to secure seats for the July 3 fireworks display will become “a ‘Blanket Walk,’ with staggered entrance times in order to ensure social distancing between parties on the fireworks field,” Knowles wrote.

Some purists might lament that it’s not the same. But we’re still in a transitional period during a pandemic that has changed our lives in so many ways.

Any public summer celebration in Lancaster County — no matter how different from those of past years — sounds wonderful to us. We cannot wait.