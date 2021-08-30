THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as the pandemic continues its daunting twists and turns. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

This week’s roundup includes relief efforts for Haiti, cookies for good causes and information on how we can do our own good deeds.

First up are some local kids worthy of high praise. In the Aug. 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, correspondent Carole Deck told the story of how brothers Ethan DeBord, 11, and Austin DeBord, 9, used their fledgling entrepreneurial skills and their grandmother’s cookie-baking prowess to raise $1,000 for Rotary Club of Lancaster programs benefiting young people.

Deck explained how Ethan and Austin had previously spent summers in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, hawking lemonade and their Nonny’s homemade chocolate chip cookies.

“Drawing on that experience, the boys came up with a plan to continue their summer business in Lancaster,” Deck wrote. “But instead of the money from sales going in their pockets, 9-year-old Austin had the idea to donate it to help children in Lancaster.”

Thus was hatched “Cookies for Covid,” a 30-day fundraising campaign that sounds as delicious as it was inspiring.

They brought the whole family in on the project. Nonny — Diane Snyder DeBord — worked with her grandsons to bake the cookies.

Their father, Jeremy DeBord, took the lead on digital marketing, though it was Ethan himself who edited the final marketing video.

“Dressed as young businessmen in black suits, white shirts and ties, the boys pitched their business plan and offered preorders,” Deck wrote.

The cookies were sold for $2 apiece, with one customer purchasing three dozen for the great cause.

“I had no idea the project would be so successful, thinking maybe the boys would sell 100 cookies. It was exciting to see the orders grow,” Diane Snyder DeBord said.

On Aug. 11, Ethan and Austin delivered a check for $1,000 to the Rotary Club of Lancaster, which president Rob Gallagher said left the members “speechless.” He said the donation will go toward one or all of the School District of Lancaster’s mentoring, Power Packs and refugee programs.

These two local boys have a “How I spent my summer” story they can surely be proud of.

In other good things:

— Lancaster County residents are always set to lend a hand when disaster strikes around the world. The Mennonite Central Committee has been rolling out relief efforts for the victims of the Aug. 14 earthquake and subsequent drenching tropical storm that devastated southwestern Haiti, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt reported recently.

“We sent a container of material aid that will arrive the first week of September, but we already have prepositioned materials in Haiti, which can be used right away,” Mennonite Central Committee East Coast communications and donor relations associate Laura Pauls-Thomas told Betancourt.

Some of the items that were already available for distribution there included canned meat, comforters and relief kits.

Additional relief kits with essential items are also being assembled here in Lancaster County. Needed items include soap, toothbrushes, laundry detergent and towels. To see a complete list of what’s needed, go online to mcc.org/kits.

Pauls-Thomas said individuals or groups who want to volunteer at the material resources center in Ephrata are welcome.

“We need volunteers of all ages, skills and abilities to help us prepare materials that can be sent out to Haiti,” she said.

Those interested can call 717-733-2847 or email EastCoastMRC@mcc.org.

— Since 1961, nonprofit Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning has been providing financial resources to local residents to help them in support of their higher education pursuits.

This year, it awarded interest-free loans totaling nearly $430,000 to 257 Lancaster County post-secondary students for the 2021-22 school year, this newspaper reported on Aug. 24.

The loans are made possible by loan repayments from previous recipients, as well as financial support from individuals and companies. For six decades, it’s been a sustaining engine that’s helped local students achieve their education dreams.

— Finally, we appreciated a recent article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erin Negley that detailed how any of us can turn extra food from the backyard garden into help for local charities.

“This is a great way to help your neighbors,” Brad Peterson, executive director of Power Packs Project, told Negley. “We’re the garden spot. If you have extra produce, let’s find a way to get that out to people.”

Here are six ways to share the garden bounty that Negley compiled:

Lancaster County Food Hub distributes food four days a week at 812 N. Queen St. To coordinate a donation, call 717-690-8056.

The Salvation Army of Lancaster distributes food every Friday. Extra produce is added to the food boxes. Call 717-397-7565 to coordinate a drop-off time at the headquarters, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster.

Power Packs Project offers food boxes weekly to children and their families. Call 717-517-9220, email info@powerpacksproject.org or send a message on Facebook to coordinate a donation delivery at 1915 Olde Homestead Lane, Suite 102, Lancaster. Power Packs might be able to pick up produce.

Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services has a food bank at 2420 Gehman Lane, Lancaster, open to high-risk people in the Conestoga Valley School District. To coordinate a donation, call 717-208-3711.

Ephrata Area Social Services has a food and clothing bank at 227 N. State St., Ephrata. To coordinate a donation, call 717-733-0645.

Manheim Food Pantry is open twice a week to people in Manheim Central School District. Call 717-664-1097 to coordinate a drop-off time at 334 W. Gramby St., Manheim.

Turn your garden into a good thing. Every fruit and vegetable helps!