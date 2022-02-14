THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during another winter of this long, stressful pandemic. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We love the inherent compassion for others that’s woven into Lauren Knatz’s calling. It’s something the world needs more of.

Knatz, of Maytown, has spent the past two decades performing as an elder care and hospice musician in central Pennsylvania.

“With her Martin guitar, music stand and well-worn music binder, Knatz travels from homes to senior facilities with the intention of providing musical solace to those in desperate need of it,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker wrote in an article that appeared on the front page of the Feb. 7 edition.

Knatz is a storyteller who uses music to help revive memories for those who may be in their final hours or days of life. Her creative combination of song and people’s personal histories can give those she visits some dignity — and perhaps a spark of recognition of the past.

“Toward the end of life, you lose the ability to speak,” Knatz told Stairiker. “With elders, there’s a prevalence of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Your ability to communicate is compromised, they have difficulty just stringing sentences together depending on where they are in the illness. We know that there’s a part of your brain that is responsible for musical memory.”

And it’s that part of the brain that Knatz tries to trigger. It can be a blessing when, with her voice and guitar, she can momentarily bring a spark of someone’s happy past back to the forefront.

“She really has this gift that is quite extraordinary,” Dr. Andre Lijoi at WellSpan York Hospital said.

We recommend that you read Stairiker’s full article and check out the accompanying online video.

In other good things:

— Today is Valentine’s Day, but Lancaster County residents got a head start on the holiday.

“People proclaimed their love for one another — or their pets — by buying customizable hearts as part of the Rotary Club of Lancaster Penn Square’s annual fundraiser,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week.

Some of the big red hearts were hung from lampposts in Lancaster city and will remain on display until Feb. 19.

Proceeds will fund projects that “positively impact the people of Lancaster,” according to the Rotary Club’s website. And funds raised from the hearts declaring love for furry family members will benefit Beau’s Dream Dog Park at Buchanan Park.

Check out LNP | LancasterOnline photographer Suzette Wenger’s photo gallery of the hearts at lanc.news/hearts.

— Lancaster Mennonite announced recently that three ninth-grade students have earned 2022 Scholastic Writing Awards.

Simeon Spurrier earned a Gold Key in the Science Fiction and Fantasy category for his piece, “So I Rose,” which advanced to the national competition. Kay Beidler earned an honorable mention in Science Fiction and Fantasy for “The Lionsparrow Heist.” And David Lapp received a Silver Key for his short story “The True Goal.”

“These regional awards were given for their works of fiction written in Alice Lauver’s English 101 course,” the Lancaster Mennonite news release stated. “The selection committee for Scholastic Writing Awards judge the works on their core values of originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.”

Congratulations to these young writers.

— In celebration of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, Pizza Tent partnered with the Crispus Attucks Community Center (a program of the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County) to provide 100 free pizzas to the community and support hunger relief.

Crispus Attucks, at 407 Howard Ave. in Lancaster, provides free grab-and-go lunches every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, and a free food pantry every second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

— Finally, this good thing involves making the best of an unfortunate situation. Treasures Markets, a Lancaster city grocery and general merchandise store that opened during the first summer of the pandemic, will close next month and become a leased hub for Blessings of Hope, a Leola-area charitable food distributor, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble reported.

“Opened in June 2020, Treasures Markets is operated by a nonprofit that bought and then renovated the 27,000-square-foot building at 515 N. Franklin St., behind the McDonald’s near J.P. McCaskey High School. Proceeds from the store are donated to charities,” Umble wrote.

But pandemic disruptions and rising food prices contributed to the store’s demise. Blessings of Hope told Umble that it hopes to use the building as a place where food banks and other charities can get food for their own operations.

“This was not a decision that we took lightly and when given the opportunity to partner with such a wonderful ministry that is doing great work of feeding those marginalized by food insecurity, it made this determination a bit easier,” Mike Mitchell, who helped to develop Treasures Market, said. “Partnering with Blessings of Hope still allows the mission of bringing food to a food desert, and we are thankful for that.”

We are thankful, too, for what Treasures Markets attempted to do for the community, and for how it will be transformed to help people moving forward.