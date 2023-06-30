THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Summer is a wonderful time for community gatherings — opportunities to enjoy the fellowship of friends we’ve known for decades, or to discover members of cultures that comprise the rich tapestry of Lancaster County.

One such gathering this month was a potluck held by the Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders. The event was held at the East Hempfield Township home of Dr. Efrem Magtagnob and Damon Myers.

“More than 50 people — balancing bamboo plates filled with colorful culinary creations — circulated in the couple’s sun-dappled backyard,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Rebecca Logan reported. “Among them were restaurateurs, real estate professionals, at least one artist, lawyer and therapist, a few nonprofit leaders and others.”

“Many are well-connected in and around the city,” Logan added, but, “until recently, most weren’t connected to each other.”

It’s a community that’s been coming together in new ways this year.

The Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders hosted its inaugural Lunar New Year festival in Ewell Plaza in January.

“It was a day of celebration, learning and fun,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller noted. “People of all races, genders, nationalities and ages showed up for the festival, embracing everything it had to offer — most food options were sold out just hours into the start of the festival, and the lion dancers drew in a large, enthusiastic crowd.”

In May, which was Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Lancaster City Council passed a resolution recognizing the contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

“(The resolution) describes how in the 1970s, Vietnamese refugees joined Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Asian Indian and other South Asian, East Asian and Pacific Islander immigrants who were already in Lancaster and how — more recently — the city welcomed many refugees of the Karen and Chin ethnic groups from Myanmar and Bhutanese from Nepal,” Logan reported.

Mayor Danene Sorace thanked the Lancaster group at that time for its Lunar New Year organizing efforts.

“To all of you individually and collectively, you are a lot of bright lights in the city and we appreciate your efforts to organize,” Sorace said. “I think you have created an atmosphere of welcome.”

We agree. It’s an approach that’s in keeping with Lancaster County tradition.

And the recent potluck — with its mouth-watering lechon, pork shoulder, Vietnamese shrimp toast, bao buns and sticky rice with mango — offered another opportunity for friendships to blossom.

“Food is the universal language, regardless of what your background is,” Brian Nguyen told Logan. “To see people learn and educate with an open heart and an open stomach? Beautiful things can come from that.”

In other good things:

— Speaking of fellowship, we enjoyed Monday’s article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jason Guarante about the 50th anniversary season of the Manheim Church Softball League.

Participation remains robust. The league has 17 teams this summer, two more than last season. Nearly 300 players participate.

“We’re seeing an influx of new players and new teams,” league president Mike Givler told Guarente. “We’re getting younger.”

For last Saturday’s anniversary, “the greats from yesterday dusted off their gloves for a reunion game. Standouts from today played a pair of all-star games with a home run derby sandwiched in between,” Guarente wrote.

And, of course, it’s all about more than just the love of the sport.

“You develop competitive friendships with guys from different churches,” player Bob Abram said. “There’s no other league in the county that matches what we’ve got going on here.”

— Finally, congratulations to two Lancaster-Lebanon League student-athletes who were honored by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Manheim Central High School three-sport standout Maddie Knier is the Female Athlete of the Year. Her career achievements included being an All-State selection in volleyball and basketball and a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association medalist in track and field. She surpassed the lofty 2,000-point mark in basketball. Up next: She’ll compete in track and field for the University of Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Hempfield High School’s Aidan Hodge is the Male Athlete of the Year. He ended his scholastic career as one of the greatest distance runners the league has ever seen.

“He capped his prep career with 35 cross country, indoor and outdoor track medals, including 14 golds,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Reinhart noted. “He holds nine school records, and various stadium track records around the league.”

Hodge is headed to the University of Mississippi, where he’ll run cross country and track.

We wish Knier and Hodge the best in the next chapters of their careers as student-athletes.