THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter another grim winter of this long, stressful pandemic. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

After three decades of service to Warwick Township, first as a member of the township planning commission and and then as a supervisor, W. Logan Myers decided to retire rather than run for reelection.

In mid-December, he served as the chairman of the board of supervisors for his final meeting and received a gavel engraved with his name as thanks for his service.

But that wasn’t all, as LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Laura Knowles reported.

An additional outgoing honor for Myers was that a township park on Route 772 was renamed the W. Logan Myers Park.

“I am overwhelmed,” Myers said.

But that wasn’t all, either.

Officials also decided at the Dec. 15 meeting that the township need an official mascot.

And so the board named Holton, a black lab belonging to Myers, to the important post.

“Holton, present at the meeting, wagged his tail in what appeared to be appreciation,” Knowles reported.

Bringing more good boys like Holton into local government is an idea we think everyone can get united behind.

In other good things:

— “Coats were an unexpected gift at this year’s Christmas Eve meal hosted by the Catholic Worker House of Lancaster at Historic St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lancaster,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported in the Christmas Day edition of the newspaper.

A donor who wished to remain anonymous had contacted the charity and offered 78 new waterproof jackets in a variety of sizes.

The coats were then given away at the home-cooked holiday meal, which was staffed by about 40 volunteers and included ham, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and several desserts.

“I feel so awesome to give them out. People are really appreciative,” volunteer Pat Stratton told Nephin.

We should also be appreciative of all those who put together this Christmas Eve meal, which has been held annually for at least a decade.

— In a tweet on Dec. 29, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health thanked the independent beauty consultants who donated more than 3,000 gift bags filled with moisturizing lotion for patients at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute on Harrisburg Pike.

“This is the 6th year of this generous gesture, so appreciated by patients undergoing cancer treatment,” Lancaster General Health added in the tweet.

Indeed, it’s an wonderful, compassionate gesture, and one that should be applauded more widely.

— Lancaster County Food Hub has received $5,000 and more than 13,000 servings of Cup Noodles from Nissin Foods.

The donation was given in honor of Cup Noodles’ 50th anniversary and to support the Lancaster community. Nissin Foods has a production facility in East Hempfield Township.

“As a proud member of the Lancaster community for more than 40 years, we will continue to seek out opportunities that support and give back to the community as part of our Good Neighbor initiative,” Nissin Foods USA President and CEO Michael Price said.

— Finally, hats off to two boys from the Paloma School of Irish Dance in Lancaster who won titles late last year at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Irish Dance Championships in Philadelphia.

Jase Lawrence, 8, of Conestoga, won the boys’ under-8 crown, qualifying him for the North American Irish Dance Championships in Montreal, Canada.

And Malakye Wilson, 19, of New Cumberland, won the men’s under-19 championship, qualifying him for the competition in Montreal and the world championships in Belfast, Ireland.

Two other Paloma students also placed highly enough in Philadelphia to qualify for the national and world championships. They are Aiden Ketner, 14, a Manheim Township eighth grader, and Liam Snodgress, 13, a seventh grader at Manheim Township Middle School.