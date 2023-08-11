THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Leading off, we applaud the charity softball tournament that was held at Clipper Magazine Stadium last weekend with the goal of raising funds for the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition.

It was the second year in which city municipal workers, police officers and firefighters gathered on the diamond for the Battle of the Unions, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Olivia M. Miller reported.

The community fundraising event also included carnival games, live music and local vendors.

Representatives from the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County were on hand to raise awareness and provide information about where to seek assistance.

“There are resources available to help people,” said Beth Dreyer-Degoede, administrative assistant for the housing authority.

People experiencing homelessness or about to become homeless can call 211, text their ZIP code to 898-211 or visit the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition’s website. Go to lchra.com and select “Homelessness Coalition.”

In other good things:

— Cheers are in order for the Sunday night concert in Strasburg that celebrated those who have served their country.

“The Lampeter-Strasburg Community Band performed its 31st annual Veterans Concert, which pays tribute to veterans of all branches of the military,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported. “All veterans, as well as the community, were invited to attend the free show on the lawn of the Strasburg-Heisler Library.”

The community band was formed in 1992, is directed by Howard Boots and has about 40 members.

To view a gallery of photos from the concert, go to lanc.news/VeteransConcert.

— Finally, we were enthused to read the article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Christina van Waasbergen about the new owner of Strasburg’s Choo Choo Barn.

The business, with its model train layout, is a local gem and — alongside the Strasburg Rail Road — has been an important draw for county tourism since 1961.

Gary Russell recently purchased the Choo Choo Barn from longtime co-owner Linda Groff, who was looking for the right buyer to continue the site’s legacy. Her husband, Tom Groff, who maintained the layout for decades, died in 2019.

Linda Groff and her daughter, Kristi Largoza, had plenty of offers for the business — the centerpiece of which is a 1,700-square-foot model train layout with 22 running trains and more than 150 animated displays — but they needed more than just the right investor.

“They knew they needed to find someone who could do more than just keep the Choo Choo Barn open,” van Waasbergen wrote. “They needed someone who was knowledgeable about electronics who could maintain the layout and add to it. They needed someone who could carry on Tom’s legacy.”

And that’s where Russell came in. A chance meeting at — what else? — an auction for model train merchandise served as the engine for the sale.

Russell, who has worked with model trains since he was a kid, seems to be a great fit.

He’s already planning some major renovations for early next year, after the Christmas season.

“We know it’s going to get better,” he told LNP | LancasterOnline. “It’s going to be a lot more awesome than it is now.”

For the 55-year-old Russell, who lives with his family in Stevens, owning the Choo Choo Barn is a dream retirement project.

“Most people’s definition of retirement is that they’re going to stop working,” he said. “My definition of retirement is I want to do something that I love. I can be Walt Disney. I can try different things. I can be creative.”

We wish him the best, and we can’t wait to see what he does with one of the county’s most unique attractions.