THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we slowly return to everyday life while the pandemic continues. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Our first round of applause this week is for Natalie Raff, a rising eighth grader at Conestoga Valley Middle School/Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy, who won the national title for her age group at the U.S. National Irish Dance Championships earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona.

With that accomplishment, the 13-year-old has qualified for the world championships in Belfast, Ireland, next spring, according to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jenelle Janci.

Natalie is a student at the Hooley School of Irish Dance, which has studios in Lancaster and Berks counties.

A news release gave some insight into what made her national title even more impressive: “Where Irish dancing is all about straight arms and intense rhythmic footwork, Natalie is a bit of an unusual champion — she happens to have been born with a short left arm that is fused at 90 degrees. She followed in her big sister Olivia’s footsteps in the Irish dance scene, and doesn’t let something like a bent arm hold her back.”

Given that she’s a national champion, it’s clear that nothing is holding Natalie back.

As they say in Ireland, Natalie: Maith thú! (That means “well done!”)

In other good things:

— With the pandemic bringing so much economic woe to local businesses in 2020, it’s great to see opportunities for them to recapture the public’s attention this summer.

That was the case with Lancaster Indie Retail Week, which ran from July 16 through this past Saturday.

The annual celebration of Lancaster city retailers encouraged residents and visitors to shop local, as more than 60 downtown businesses participated, with many offering special promotions.

“Owning a small business in these times, it’s important for everyone to kind of work together and Indie Retail Week is just kind of one of those tools that you can use to highlight all of the special things that make the town special,” Ryan Keates, co-owner of the T-shirt shop Foxduck, told LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Frank Ready. “What makes the town special is the small businesses.”

We agree wholeheartedly on that count. These locally powered businesses are an essential part of what we love about living here.

And they’re here year-round. While Lancaster Indie Retail Week is over, any day or week is a good time to check out the area’s clothing retailers, galleries, boutiques, book and record stores and much more. And getting some tea or a cupcake from one of those businesses while you’re out can make the day that much better.

— Here’s something fun for parents to mark on their calendars for next month: Ephrata National Bank will host Pigs in the Park events at locations throughout Lancaster County and surrounding areas.

“The bank will hide piggy banks in seven community parks for children ages 2-12 to find,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Janci reported. “Children who find a piggy bank may take it to any Ephrata National Bank branch to receive a $25 deposit into a new or existing Super Saver savings account.”

All of the Pigs in the Park events, which are designed to teach children about the importance of saving money, are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays in August. To see the full schedule and locations, go to epnb.com/pigsinthepark.

“Saving teaches discipline and delayed gratification,” financial literacy educator Sam X. Renick told Forbes last year. “Saving teaches goal-setting and planning. Saving stresses being prepared. Saving builds security and independence.”

With that in mind, Ephrata National Bank’s initiative is one form of pigging out we can definitely get behind.

— Finally, the photos from this year’s Terre Hill Days — some of which were featured in the July 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline and all of which can be found on LancasterOnline.com — brought smiles to our faces.

The multiday summer festival at that borough’s Community Memorial Park was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but returned for four fun days this month.

The event featured live music, food vendors, carnival rides, children’s activities and more.

Correspondent Robert Devonshire Jr.’s photographs made us feel like kids again, with their images of children blowing bubbles, folks standing in line for ice cream, youngsters riding the green “Dragon Wagon,” and children of all ages dashing onto the baseball diamond to grab candy that was dropped from an ultralight aircraft.

These snapshots have us looking forward to the area’s other seasonal fairs — which we’re anticipating greatly after missing out on them in 2020.