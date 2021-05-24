THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Renaming schools is bound to be a contentious matter, and there were more than two great options available for the School District of Lancaster at last week’s school board meeting.

But we believe the board hit home runs with the two choices it made. The district “will rename two of its schools after Black women as part of a districtwide effort to rename buildings named after slave owners and others who don’t fit the city school district’s values,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported Friday.

The former Edward Hand Middle School will be named after the late Hazel Jackson, the first female African American teacher in the School District of Lancaster and first female Black professor at Millersville University.

And the former James Buchanan Elementary School will be named after the late Rita Smith-Wade-El, who taught at Millersville University for 35 years, created its African American studies program and was a longtime advocate for equitable education.

The new names take effect July 1.

Jackson and Smith-Wade-El were great women. The community should celebrate the news that they are being lifted up in this way.

“Hazel I. Jackson and Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El were two trailblazing women educators, and it is fitting to acknowledge their influence in our community in this way,” Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said Thursday. “Their legacies will live on, and they will continue to serve as inspirations to future generations of students.”

When Jackson died in 2014, this newspaper wrote that she “was a trailblazing educator, a local civil rights icon, a poet, a fashion plate, a devoted mother, a mother figure, a role model” — and that she had been “described by more than one person as Lancaster’s Maya Angelou.”

And, commenting on the death of Smith-Wade-El, who succumbed to breast cancer in late 2018, this editorial board wrote: “In a surprise to absolutely no one who knew her ... she continued teaching courses until the end of last summer and advising students well into the fall, even as her disease worsened. ... She certainly didn’t suffer fools. But if she was demanding, it was in service of others. No one could doubt her devotion to her students or her passion for justice. She was fierce long before that word was embraced by pop culture.”

Lancaster’s school board had other fine candidates to consider when it met last week for the renamings. Geli reported that additional schools in the district could be renamed in the coming months.

In February, we supported naming a school after Leon “Buddy” Glover Jr., who died at age 71 that month and had a long career in education that included being School District of Lancaster’s first Black principal. We still strongly believe he should be honored. Having students learn in a building named for Glover would convey the importance of education that he exemplified.

And we’re thrilled that students will soon be learning in buildings named after Rita Smith-Wade-El and Hazel Jackson, too.

In other good things:

— Speaking of education, it’s been great to see college commencement season around Lancaster County. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Geli noted on May 17, four commencements in four days at regional schools meant well-deserved celebrations for more than 2,500 students.

The ceremonies were held at Elizabethtown College, Franklin & Marshall College, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and HACC, which has a Lancaster campus.

The group events featured attendees wearing masks, but we know there were beaming smiles beneath them. And proud smiles on the faces of family members who were able to see loved ones graduate.

We liked this advice from Franklin & Marshall alumnus James Stengel, who spoke at that school’s commencement: “You are undoubtedly thinking of the teachers, professors, coaches, and mentors who have made an impact on you. Here is my simple advice: Not just on this special day, but every day, show your love, show your gratitude, show your kindness.”

That’s wisdom for all of us.

— There’s a new company in Lancaster County, and it’s focused on both business success and helping the county retain its unique character.

“With a goal of training consumers to eat both seasonally and locally, the owners of a new Lititz-area food box company say they will put a portion of their profits toward preserving Lancaster County farms,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro wrote last week. “More specifically, Diana Smedley and Gabriel Luber, co-founders of Lancaster Local Provisions, say they will share their earnings with Lancaster Farmland Trust, a nonprofit geared toward farmland preservation.”

Smedley grew up in the Lititz area, and thus knows firsthand about the beauty here — and that we can’t take it for granted.

The Lancaster Farmland Trust has preserved more than 32,000 acres on 529 farms since the 1980s. Now it has another partnership on its side moving forward.

— Finally, the show will go on.

The Fulton Theatre is making plans to return to the local entertainment scene this year.

“Before the first mainstage musical of the season opens in September, the Fulton will welcome audiences back — in a socially distanced way — with ‘Together We Celebrate,’ a concert of popular Broadway tunes, that will run July 6 to Aug. 15,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mary Ellen Wright reported last week.

And then September will see the award-winning musical “Fun Home” on the main stage at the Fulton.

The theater will, of course, be following the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that are in place at the time. And it’s working around budget constraints caused by 2020’s lost ticket sales. But it’s also focused on doing its part to bring a resurgence of the arts to Lancaster County.

“It is also our goal, as the theater grows and comes out of the pandemic, that everybody knows the Fulton is here for everybody,” Marc Robin, the Fulton’s executive artistic producer, told Wright. “And it is our hope that everybody feels comfortable and welcomed through our front doors.”

We should be there for them, too, when those doors open.