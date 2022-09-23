THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other worrisome developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

This week we want to focus solely on the wonderful tales of the Puerto Rican families that came to Lancaster County in the early 1950s, as told by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt on the front page of the Sept. 11 edition.

It’s the perfect time for this dive into an essential part of the county’s culture and history. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to celebrate and recognize the contributions that Hispanic Americans have made to the United States. These are the Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The bill observing National Hispanic Heritage Month was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, and this year’s theme for the monthlong celebration is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”

Local festivities kicked off with thousands of people attending the 10th annual Latin American Festival last weekend at Community Memorial Park in New Holland. Presented by the Latin American Alliance, it featured musical groups, arts, crafts, children’s activities and, of course, plenty of great food (our favorite part).

“Our purpose is to celebrate and share the diversity of Latin American culture,” Jaime Zabala, president of the Latin American Alliance, told Betancourt. “Each country of the Latin American brotherhood has its own unique customs and traditions, and we want to share them with the local community and those who come every year from outside our county lines to enjoy this event. It is a great family event.”

It was a great event for all of Lancaster County, where the Hispanic/Latino population continues to grow. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, those who identify as having Hispanic or Latino heritage now make up 11.5% of the county’s estimated population of nearly 554,000 people. That’s up from 8.8% in 2010.

What we loved about Betancourt’s coverage, though, is that it focused on the people, not the numbers. She reported on some of the families that arrived here decades ago and have become part of this county’s fabric:

— The family of Antonio Vázquez and Antonia Borges Vega was among the first to arrive in Lancaster County from Puerto Rico in the early 1950s.

“Like other Puerto Rican laborers, Antonio Vázquez left his family behind on the island and came ... to work on a farm,” Betancourt wrote. “His wife followed later with two of the couple’s daughters — Judith, 3, and 9-month-old Enid. Their middle child, Raquel, stayed in Puerto Rico for some time but later joined the rest of the family.”

After receiving help from a local family and multiple faith communities — an example of how we have long embraced newcomers — the Vázquez family moved into its own house on Green Street in Lancaster city.

“We loved growing up on Green Street,” Judith (Vázquez) Ramos said. “There weren’t that many Hispanics, but it was a multiracial neighborhood and there were doctors, business owners, teachers, and other professionals among them. We loved it.”

After the Vázquez family was settled, they began to welcome others from Puerto Rico into their home until the newcomers could find their own employment and housing. The exponential aspect of that kind of paying it forward is a big part of how the county’s Hispanic population has blossomed.

— Arcadio Méndez Rivera came to the mainland in the late 1940s and had short stints in New Jersey and Maryland before arriving at Elmer P. Weaver’s farm to work as a laborer in 1952, Betancourt reported.

Their family included daughter Ramona Rivera Navedo, who is now 75 and recounts her family history.

“When we got here, we lived in an old chicken house at the Weaver’s property,” she said.

Soon, they adopted the Mennonite denomination as their own.

Méndez Rivera eventually left farm labor behind and went to work for Mount Airy Lumber in New Providence. The step up in salary allowed the family to buy a house on Washington Street in the Old Town neighborhood in Lancaster city.

It was a neighborhood with multiple Hispanic families, which allowed for old cultural bonds to be forged in a new hometown.

“We started to see more people like us,” said Rivera Navedo, who still lives in the city.

— Finally, Betancourt shared the tale of Regina Ortiz Soto, who left Puerto Rico in 1952 to join her husband, who was working as a tomato picker here.

Soto, now 97, has been through seven decades in Lancaster County and witnessed so much change.

“When we got here, we immediately realized there were no other Hispanics nearby,” she said.

Now she’s surrounded by a robust Hispanic community numbering tens of thousands countywide.

For Soto, who raised four children, much of her transition into American culture revolved around food.

“I had to find my way around and learned to experiment with the food items I could find at the only store in the area,” she told Betancourt. “We learned to cook and eat American food.”

That included some of the dishes unique to Lancaster County. The exchange of recipes was just one enjoyable part of the yearly harvest celebrations at Landisville Mennonite Church.

“The Mennonites were so good to us and taught me how to make a lot of things,” Soto said.

When the family decided to move off a farm and into its own house in Lititz, it was the farmer who co-signed their bank loan for them — without hesitation — so they could become first-time homeowners. That kind of help is another indication of who we are in Lancaster County.

“We were poor in Puerto Rico but came here and found the farmers weren’t rich either. They lived a humble life, but they were so good to us,” Soto said. “Life was tough at times ... still, those were good times.”

We’re grateful that some of those Puerto Ricans in the wave that came to Lancaster County after World War II can still share the memories of those good times. They remind us of who we were — and who we believe we still are.

They, like us, worry for those affected by Hurricane Fiona, which recently drenched Puerto Rico, causing catastrophic flooding. President Joe Biden declared an emergency there Sunday, but the island will need all the help it can get. Two organizations accepting donations to assist with the response are the Hispanic Federation (lanc.news/Fiona1) and the United Way (bit.ly/FionaUW).