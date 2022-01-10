THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during another winter of this long, stressful pandemic. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

In an amazing act of compassion, the owners and volunteers from the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary spent weeks removing and caring for hundreds of animals that were victims of hoarding conditions at a farm in Perry County, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aniya Thomas reported in the Jan. 1 edition.

Over about two weeks in December, the Mount Joy-based sanctuary teamed up with other organizations from across the state to transport about 300 animals to hospitals and provide them with medical care, food, water and temporary shelter, Sarah Salluzzo, co-founder and executive director of the sanctuary, told Thomas.

The conditions of the hoarding were awful, making it difficult and sorrowful work for the volunteers. Organizers found that many of the animals at the Perry County farm were already dead, while others were starving and/or suffering from serious illness.

The Lancaster Farm Sanctuary took on many of the most critical cases and is temporarily sheltering and caring for six birds and 16 goats (including adorable goats named Cha-Cha and Frenchie that were pictured with the Jan. 1 LNP article), Thomas reported.

“It’s been exhausting and yet at the same time it’s just been incredible,” Salluzzo said. “It’s funny, I had literally said ... we’re going to try to take it easy over Christmas because it’s been so crazy this year, and then, like the next day, we were notified about this, and so it’s just been a marathon. But I’m really proud of what we’re doing.”

The sanctuary is working to nurse the animals back to full health and then find them permanent homes, Salluzzo added. Updates on the animals’ progress can be viewed at the nonprofit’s Facebook page.

We applaud all those from the sanctuary and other organizations who have worked to care for these animals in distress.

Other good things:

— Five Lancaster city-based artists will work for 18 months to create temporary, but engaging, works of public art with a $15,000 grant awarded by Lancaster city, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller reported last week.

“Matty Geez, Dominique Miller, Libby Modern, Shauna Yorty and Teatro Paloma were chosen for the grant and mentorship program, called Public Art Community Engagement Neighbors,” Miller wrote. “The artists will go through a yearlong program that will assist them in their creations and network them with other artists.”

City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said she is excited to see how the local artists can bring their creative talents to community engagement and discussions. As are we. A robust investment in the arts enriches the places in which we live.

At the end of the program, the artists’ works will be showcased on either the Millersville University or Franklin & Marshall campus.

— Another kind of artistry is makeup, and we enjoyed reading about former Lancaster County resident Angie Shell, who is now finding success in her unique trade in Hollywood. Her story was detailed by LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Rebecca Logan in the Jan. 2 Sunday LNP.

What makes Shell’s expertise unique is that she specializes in creepy and monstrous makeup effects, which is perhaps less of a surprise upon learning that she got her start at the Mountville-based horror attraction Field of Screams.

“I could totally make you something horrifying,” is something Shell says to win over potential clients in California.

Then she goes to work with her brushes, makeup and other tools of the trade to turn ordinary humans into ghouls, zombies, fantastic folklore creatures and other things that go bump in the night.

It can be hard work — a 13-hour shift on a movie set is not uncommon — but she’s also doing what she loves after working hard to achieve her goal.

That goal was thrown a curveball by the pandemic, but she persevered.

“I was enrolled in an eight-month (makeup) program but was in it for about two years because of the pandemic,” Shell told Logan.

We can’t wait to see what terrors she creates next for the big screen. If we can peel our hands away from our eyes, that is.

— Finally, in case you missed it, Francis McKenna of Ephrata wrote a letter of praise for Eric Bair — the owner of Sports Barber in Ephrata and a Marine — who has been supporting Toys for Tots for 11 years with his bike donation program.

“The number of bikes donated has grown each year,” McKenna wrote in Saturday’s LNP. “In 2020, 162 bikes, plus helmets, were donated to area children. Bair set a goal of 200 bikes for 2021, and the final tally was 301 bikes for donation to Toys for Tots.”

We wholeheartedly agree that Bair should be praised for doing such a great job, helping holiday wishes come true. And we additionally agree with McKenna’s suggestion that donating a new bike to a child in need would be a great way to go in 2022.