THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and as other serious, stressful and divisive issues confront our state, nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

In a column published in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Sports section on Christmas Day, outdoors columnist Ad Crable explained the important role being played by Cody Kiefer, Lancaster city’s first urban forester.

“Kiefer has been hired to a full-time position ... because Lancaster is serious about protecting and expanding its tree canopy,” Crable explained. “It wants to significantly enlarge the 12,300 trees and shrubs currently found along 120 miles of streets and in city parks and convince the public the plants are important.”

We believe that’s an outstanding initiative. And we think that the city bringing Kiefer on board a year ago was a good thing.

As Crable explained, more trees in the cityscape mean more pollutants being pulled from the air and water. More trees also mean more shade, which can reduce that cost of the air-conditioning that drives up summer electricity bills. And more trees can also boost property values, which we think everyone can get on board with.

There’s more. Trees, shrubs and their roots capture rainwater and stop some of it from going straight to storm drains, where it can overwhelm sewers. That’s a plus for the health of the Conestoga River and the Chesapeake Bay.

“There’s a lot happening with trees in the city these days,” Kiefer told Crable. “The plan says we do care about our trees and tree loss is a significant loss to the city.”

The plan he’s referring to is “Trees for People: An Action Plan for Lancaster City’s Urban Forest,” which was passed by Lancaster City Council in late 2020.

The plan, and Kiefer’s position, exist because there’s much room for improvement. Room to branch out, if you’ll pardon the pun.

Aerial and satellite imagery has determined that about 23% of the city’s streets and parks have a tree canopy. A study found that 14% of Lancaster’s streets and sidewalks have a tree canopy, and that the average distance between trees is 180 feet. A better goal is 50 feet between trees.

“Kiefer says there is room to double the number of trees in the city, if residents are willing to plant them on their properties,” Crable reported.

The money is there to help make some of this happen, thanks to $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that the city has designated toward the initiative.

But property owners will need to get on board, too. In Pennsylvania, property owners get to determine if they want a tree in front of their home or apartment complex. So it’s up to the city to help convince them.

“The only sustainable solution is for people to get behind the trees and say, ‘I do want these in my neighborhood. It’s valuable to me and I don’t want to see them gone,’ ” Kiefer told Crable. “I want to be able to say to people, ultimately it’s worth it. Your property values are increased, your energy costs decrease. You may not know it but hospitalizations for asthmatic events in your neighborhood are decreased.”

We urge property owners to consider viewing trees as assets rather than nuisances. Lancaster city residents and property owners should consider themselves fortunate that, in Kiefer, there’s someone working full-time to promote the long-term benefits that trees bring to neighborhoods and the environment.

Letters of thanks

Christmas Day brought another collection of local thank-you letters, which were published in that day’s Perspective section. We always enjoy reading them and believe they offer the truest reflection of the compassion and character of Lancaster County residents.

One of the highlights was the good Samaritan who purchased a large amount of frozen corn for Millersville Meals on Wheels, as detailed by Diana Wolf of Lancaster Township in her letter.

Speaking of groceries, there was also Mary Miller of Landisville telling the sweet story of two straight customers paying for the groceries of those behind them in line at the supermarket. An instantaneous paying it forward.

“I’m thankful I was able to receive and also give a blessing to someone,” Miller wrote. “Look for ways this Christmas season to spread cheer, hope and encouragement to someone who needs to know that others care.”

Of course, it doesn’t have to be the Christmas season to do good deeds and spread cheer. Our young people are doing good deeds year-round, as often documented in this space.

Belinda Thomas of Ephrata used her thank-you letter to praise the members of the Ephrata Middle School and Ephrata High School wrestling teams who did some community service, despite the harsh elements outside.

“Saturday, Nov. 19, was a bitter cold, windy and sunny day,” Thomas wrote. “When (the students) arrived at the homes, they met with homeowners to determine what work needed to be done. They spent most of the afternoon raking and bagging leaves. What a great time to bond with these young men. As one of the homes that received this act of kindness, I would like to thank both of the wrestling teams, the booster club and their coaches.”

With acts like these taking place every day in our communities, the future for 2023 and beyond looks bright.