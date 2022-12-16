THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and as other serious, stressful and divisive issues confront our state, nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Nearly a year ago, we praised the work of Lititz-based voice actor Kelly Brennan as part of a “Good things” editorial.

Much of Brennan’s work involves providing audio descriptions for people who are blind or have visual impairments, thus boosting the accessibility of movies and TV shows.

“Not only do I love it,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline then, “but there’s a whole audience of blind and low-vision people, and it’s a way to include them in something they might not have been included in before because I’m explaining all the different action that’s going on.”

It’s an incredibly valuable service, allowing a wide range of people to enjoy action scenes, pratfalls and jump scares.

Now, Brennan is being honored again for the excellence of her work.

She’s been nominated for a pair of Voice Arts Awards, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk wrote, explaining that the awards are similar to the Oscars, Emmys and Tonys. They are presented by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences.

Brennan was nominated for Outstanding Audio Description Narrator for “Westworld” on HBO Max, as well as Outstanding Voiceover Website for KellyBrennansVoice.com.

“I am honored and excited to be nominated this year in two categories,” Brennan wrote in an email to Andrelczyk. “To be able to do something I love and serve others is a gift. I consider myself lucky.”

Brennan was previously nominated for a Voice Arts Award in 2018 for a spoken word piece, “Last Letters from the Holocaust.”

This year’s winners will be announced on Sunday. We’re rooting for Brennan.

In other good things:

— Manheim native Liv Stone defended her title in the Women’s Stand 1 competition at the ISA World Para Surfing Championships earlier this month in Pismo Beach, California.

Stone has now won gold medals three straight years and is training to compete at the Paralympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

She was born with a congenital limb difference, as her arms end just above the elbow, with two fingers on each hand. Stone has always been a standout athlete, competing in soccer, swimming and on her high school rifle team, according to the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Surfing, however, has risen to be her top passion. She got her first taste of the sport in 2017, when she “was accepted into the Beautifully Flawed Retreat, a surf camp ... that’s designed to unite young women that face limb differences,” Avery Schuyler Nunn wrote in an article for The Inertia earlier this year. “It was there in Del Mar, Calif., that Stone caught that first wave, and felt her whole world come together.”

In 2019, Stone’s family moved from Lancaster County to Carlsbad, California, to help her pursue her dreams in the sport, The Inertia article stated.

“I felt everything around me disappear,” Stone told The Inertia about her first time surfing. “I rode the wave all the way to the beach and heard my friends cheering. I continued to catch waves all day afterward — it came so naturally.”

And now she’s a gold medalist again. We congratulate her on her latest triumph, and can’t wait to see what she achieves next.

— Hats off to Michael Thompson of Lancaster Boy Scout Troop 4, who coordinated dumpster-diving — literally — for his Eagle Scout public service project.

The 17-year-old Thompson “wrangled a group of service-minded scuba divers and oversaw the extrication of a 1-ton dumpster and 35-foot-long mobile home trailer embedded on the bottom of the Conestoga River near the 14th hole of the Crossgates Golf Course in Manor Township,” LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors columnist Ad Crable reported.

It took a lot of logistics work for Thompson, a senior at McCaskey High School, to get those submerged blights removed from the Conestoga River. He needed to get divers to volunteer their time; find a pair of towing companies — Cabbage Hill Garage & Towing and Morgan Towing Service — to agree to pull out the huge objects; and secure the golf club’s approval of the whole plan.

It is believed that the items were swept into the Conestoga during the flooding associated with Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee in 2011, Crable noted.

And now, thanks to Thompson leading the way, they’ve been plucked from the river.

John Walker, dive master and founder of the Lancaster Scuba Center, was impressed by how Thompson managed the project.

“He is a diligent man who set the whole thing up,” Walker told Crable. “He had everybody’s safety in mind and did a great job. That’s what the Boy Scouts are all about.”

We’re impressed, too. Thompson’s project is another example of the great ways in which young people are looking after the environment.

— Finally, congratulations to a trio of Lancaster-Lebanon League alums who were recently named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s All-America teams.

Mackenzie Allessie, a 2019 graduate of Donegal High School competing at Penn State University, capped her collegiate career with Division I second-team All-America honors.

Emma DeBerdine, a Penn Manor grad, was named a third team Division I All-American for the University of Maryland.

And Brooke Spezialetti, also a Penn Manor grad, was named a third team Division III All-American for Alvernia University.

Congratulations to these three women, who are advancing Lancaster County’s long tradition of producing field hockey standouts.