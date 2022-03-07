THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during another winter of this long, stressful pandemic. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

An old-fashioned form of communication — handwritten letters sent through the mail — is helping two disparate local groups connect and learn more about each other. Some Millersville University master’s candidates are in the midst of a yearlong project in which they exchange letters with local individuals who are facing a combination of poverty and social isolation.

“I have an opportunity to interact with people who have a different life experience than me,” Roberto Lopez-Adrian, who is pursuing his master’s in social work, told LNP | LancasterOnline's Ashley Stalnecker recently.

The pen pal project is called Stepping Stones, and Millersville partnered with The Factory Ministries, YWCA Lancaster and Tenfold, a nonprofit aiming to provide equity housing and financial security for all, to find local participants.

The project came about when Millersville assistant professor Jennifer Frank secured from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education an $8,000 grant, which is used primarily to pay the wages of a graduate assistant who helps with the program, Stalnecker reported.

A goal of the project is to examine how feelings of isolation were impacted and/or intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. To gain more valuable insight, the Millersville participants were instructed to treat their community pen pals like peers they’re having a conversation with, not as social workers dealing with clients.

“By writing back and forth as regular people, the power disparity that normally exists between a professional helper and a client is diminished and it’s possible to foster genuine connection,” Stalnecker reported.

The Millersville master’s candidates will be able to take the experience they gain into future careers in social work.

“Having this firsthand knowledge gives us better information for how to act in the future,” Dawn Watson, one of the master’s candidates, told Stalnecker.

“We’re incredibly fortunate, kind of lucky, to be able to look at these letters as students and follow their stories, see what poverty means to them and what they actually live,” added Rachel Preibisch, another master’s candidate. “When we enter practice, it’ll be to our benefit.”

Some of the community members involved in the project, meanwhile, have benefited by having a bit of a bridge that helps them “plug into the community,” said Anna Beasley, adult advocacy director for The Factory Ministries.

All from stamped letters through the mail.

“I think (the project) is a good thing,” community pen pal Constance Degrave told Stalnecker. “It’s like we have another friend in the house.”

In other good things:

— Millersville University freshman Nanga Lin, who was born and raised in China, recently helped the choir at Lancaster’s Holy Trinity Lutheran Church learn a new hymn in Chinese.

Robert Horton, organist and choirmaster at Holy Trinity, is teaching Lin to play the harpischord, which is how it came about that Horton asked her if she would teach his choir to sing the 1936 Chinese hymn “Golden Breaks the Dawn,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Joan Kern reported last month.

The eight choir members learned it very quickly.

“It was just one time, just 20 or 30 minutes,” Lin told Kern. “They learned incredibly fast. I taught them how to pronounce the words and — bang — it came out right. ... I was fascinated by how they sang so naturally because they knew the melody. It sounded right. I enjoyed the teaching time.”

Lin is majoring in music, with a focus on the piano, at Millersville. She studies with Xun Pan, assistant professor of keyboard studies and artistic director of the Lancaster International Piano Festival.

With the motto “Breaking Barriers/Building Community,” Holy Trinity Lutheran Church also has several hymns for which the congregation is invited to sing along in either English or Spanish. At the same time.

“It sounds chaotic, but they have a great time doing it,” Horton said.

— Two senior student-athletes from Lancaster-Lebanon League schools have been chosen to play in the Big 33 all-star football game on May 30 at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium at Harrisburg’s Bishop McDevitt High School.

Cocalico offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker and Manheim Township wide receiver Anthony Ivey earned the honor.

“Brubaker had an outstanding senior season in the trenches for Cocalico, helping the Eagles advance to the District 3 playoffs, while earning multiple all-star honors: First-team Section 2 all-star, a PA Football News all-state nod, plus a spot on the EasternPaFootball all-star list,” LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Jeff Reinhart reported March 1.

“Ivey, who caught 49 passes for 655 yards with eight touchdowns grabs while helping Township reach the District 3 playoffs last fall, was named Section 1 Wide Receiver of the Year, while earning first-team all-star status in Section 1, and spots on the PA Football Writers all-state team, the PA Football News all-state team, and he was an EasternPaFootball all-star selection,” Reinhart continued.

Brubaker will attend the University of South Carolina, while Ivey is going to Penn State University.