THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we return to everyday life and the state of the pandemic lessens. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Bicycling across America is an adventure.

Using that bike trek to also raise money and awareness for an organization that looks out for the safety and well-being of vulnerable children raises the adventure to the level of noble act.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported June 14, a group of Lancaster County cyclists are making a 3,000-mile ride — from Oceanside, California, to Annapolis, Maryland — to raise money for ZOE International, which combats child sex trafficking.

The event is the Race Across America, whose organizers are serious when they say the competitions are for “ultracyclists.” For nearly four decades, according to the event’s website, it’s been challenging competitors “to push their physical and mental limits to the farthest reaches.”

The team event began Saturday, and the brutal route is going across mountain ranges, rivers and deserts, with cumulative climbs totaling 175,000 feet (about six Mount Everests).

This is no Sunday joy ride.

But it’s an amazing way for some local athletes to help an important cause.

“It is a race,” said local team leader Brad Ortenzi, a former Ephrata police detective, “but it’s more of a platform for nonprofits and cyclists to either raise awareness for a project or to raise funds for charities.”

Yabor noted that Race Across America competitors raise more than $10 million each year for their chosen organizations.

For the Lancaster team of eight cyclists and 12 crew members, that charity is ZOE. The organization states on its website that it “works to end child trafficking in three ways: prevention, rescue, and restoration. Our goal is to rescue children from human traffickers and provide them with opportunities and support for a new path and future.”

Ortenzi has seen firsthand the importance of ZOE’s work. As a detective, he “had been working undercover online seeking out traders of child pornography, a job he described as ‘heartcrushing’ work, when he began looking for a new career he could take on post-retirement,” Yabor reported.

Ortenzi’s pastor suggested that ZOE could be the fit he was seeking.

Now, as a regional director for ZOE, Ortenzi “has been involved with ... operations in five countries since 2014, when he visited their refuge house in Thailand to meet with child survivors of sex trafficking,” Yabor wrote.

“Every one of them was a fighter — fighting to get their life back,” Ortenzi said. “Their fight inspired me and changed my life.”

We wish the Lancaster County cycling team well on its endurance trek, which began in the hottest part of the nation. If you wish to contribute to the fundraising efforts, go online to gozoe.org/raam-2021.

In other good things:

— If you’ve seen “In the Heights” — and what a joy it is for vaccinated folks to be safely back in movie theaters — then you’ve seen the talents of Lancaster native Alexander Diaz.

Diaz is a dancer in three scenes of the movie version of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Noel Elvin reported Wednesday.

More specifically, that’s Diaz up there on the big screen during the musical numbers “In the Heights,” “96,000” and “When the Sun Goes Down.”

You also can see Diaz on the movie’s huge Times Square billboard in Manhattan.

“I turned around and was just so shocked, because I had no idea,” he told Elvin, speaking of the billoard. “I was so speechless, and it was crazy but an amazing, amazing feeling once I kind of really took a sec to take it all in.”

Diaz, who began his training at Morton’s Dance Center in Landisville before moving to New York City, was able to take his family, including his mother, to a preview screening of “In the Heights” on Mother’s Day.

“It was one of those things that just was so surreal,” he said.

We’re looking forward to what comes next for this young man who we can proudly call one of Lancaster’s own.

— If you’re like us, summertime means ... going to the local library.

OK, maybe that’s not the entirety of everyone’s vision of summer.

But libraries are wonderful, so we’re happy to see the news about the recent dedication of the new Adamstown Area Library at 110 W. Main St. in Adamstown.

The library moved from the borough municipal building to the rebuilt Veterans of Foreign Wars building and was able to more than triple its available space in the process.

For the first time, there’s even a cozy reading room.

The new library is open to the public now. Appointments are no longer necessary. But visitors are still asked to wear masks, so please be mindful and respectful of that rule when you go to check out the new digs and find yourself a great summer read.

— Finally, we found it heartwarming to see LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Scott Kreider’s photos from the June 12 reunion of the friends and neighbors of Almanac Avenue in Lancaster city.

Organized by Cecelia Johnson and Kenny Wright, the goal of the gathering was to bring those who grew up on the street in the 1970s back together.

The reunion was originally planned for 2020, so everyone had to wait an extra year to reminisce in person. But we’re sure it was worth the extra wait.

“I just wanted to bring my street back together,” Johnson said.

Check out the photo gallery at lanc.news/Almanac.