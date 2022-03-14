THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during another winter of this long, sorrowful pandemic and other concerning developments in our world. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

As the devastation and heartbreak surrounding Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues, we have some beacons of light here in Lancaster County.

Last week, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Laura Knowles told the story of the members of a Ukrainian family who were able to find refuge in Lititz.

It was just weeks ago that Inna Kozyar and her two daughters, 20-year-old Anya and 16-year-old Sophia, were living in their home just south of Kyiv, Ukraine’s now-besieged capital city.

They awoke the morning of Feb. 24 — the start of the Russia’s invasion — to their house shaking from nearby explosions.

“At first I thought it was a bad dream. The windows were shaking. I was so scared,” Anya Kozyar told Knowles.

A little later, they looked out their windows, toward Kyiv, and saw that the sky was bright red.

“It was not OK. We all knew that,” Sophia Kozyar said.

They had to decide what to do. Fast.

Enter Inna Kozyar’s brother, Igor Kuzmenko. He and his wife, Sarah, have lived in Lititz since 2013, and they helped with the speedy arrangements needed to get their relatives from Ukraine to Lancaster County.

Once flights were secured, there was little time to prepare.

“In a matter of minutes, the three had to pack their belongings, grabbing passports, paperwork, plane tickets, a few items of clothing and whatever else they could,” Knowles reported in LNP | LancasterOnline. “They could pack only small bags and backpacks they could carry. There was no time to think. They had to act quickly.”

There was a harrowing 12-hour drive — past tanks at times — to the Polish border. The traffic was so bad that the trio had to abandon their car about six miles from the border and walk the rest of the way. Eventually, they made it to the airport in Warsaw, Poland.

Sorrowfully, a member of the family stayed behind. Inna Kozyar’s husband, Serhiy, remained in Ukraine to help defend their nation.

“On the day before the bombing, we had a good life. It was a happy life,” Inna Kozyar said. “We are very grateful to be here. ... Thank goodness for my brother and his family. We are safe now.”

They are safe here, in ever-welcoming Lancaster County, but a constant concern remains for the rest of their family members and their friends in Ukraine.

We share the Kozyars’ hopes for the safety of all those whose lives are threatened by the invading Russian military.

Meanwhile, we’re heartened by the story of a Lancaster County farmer who came up with a unique way to support Ukrainian refugees.

“Nate Thomas, owner of Breakaway Farms & Butchery in Mount Joy Township, is producing two new flavors of sausages — one ‘blue’ and one ‘yellow’ — made with ingredients that mimic the colors of the Ukrainian flag,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt reported last week.

All proceeds will go to Ukraine relief efforts.

“The ‘blue’ Savory Blueberry sausage is flavored with toasted fennel seeds, ginger and sage. It’s sweetened with maple syrup,” Betancourt reported. “The ‘yellow’ Ukrainian Plov is a pork sausage made with yellow rice and carrots flavored with cumin, coriander, garlic, chili powder, paprika and turmeric.”

The sausages cost $15 per pound, with two yellow and two blue sausages per package. They’ll be available at Lancaster Central Market and can also be ordered online (lanc.news/Breakaway) for pickup at Breakaway Farms & Butchery, 2446 Valleyview Road.

Giving thanks

A winter roundup of thank-you letters was published in the Opinion section on March 8, providing a glimpse into some of the daily good deeds and random acts of kindness that characterize the spirit of Lancaster County.

There are always sweet stories of meals being paid for at local diners and restaurants. Here are a couple of other excerpts from letters that brightened our day:

— “I want to thank the driver who stopped and allowed me to cross Hershey Avenue when you saw me waiting at Fremont Street on a weekday evening in January,” wrote Robert Smith of Lancaster. “Your thoughtfulness touched me deeply, as so few drivers would even think to do the same.”

— “Thank you to the kind Stoner Park neighbor who broke up ice and pushed the ice and snow from the park’s walking trail on a weekday afternoon in January,” wrote Nadine Leaman of Manheim Township.

— “I would like to say thanks to the man who helped a lady who was holding onto a lamppost and could not walk,” wrote Dorothy Griest of New Providence. “You ran and got me a wheelchair and took me up to my doctor’s appointment. ... There should be more people like you.”

The wonderful thing is that there are more people like that good Samaritan. The county is filled with them, and it cheers us to read about their good deeds in letters to the editor.