THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and with other worrisome developments enveloping our nation and world this autumn. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Leading off this week (pun intended), we offer our hearty congratulations to the Lancaster Barnstormers on their third Atlantic League championship in franchise history.

The Barnstormers concluded an amazing summer and autumn surge by sweeping the best-of-five league championship series against High Point, capped by a 6-1 victory on Sept. 30 in front of more than 5,600 boisterous fans at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross detailed, the championship represented a remarkable rebound for the franchise, which struggled through an 89-loss season in 2019, the cancellation of the 2020 Atlantic League season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a below-.500 record in 2021.

“Our front office had worked hard and done a great job,” Michael Reynolds, the club’s general manager, told Gross. “But I’m blown away by the way this community has stayed with us.’’

Indeed, Lancaster County loves its baseball team.

It’s the first time that manager Ross Peeples has guided the Barnstormers to a league title. Lancaster’s previous champions were led by skippers Tom Herr (2006) and Butch Hobson (2014).

As Gross explained, the championship is a credit to Peeples in more ways than one, as he’s also the “team builder.”

“Change is a constant, but it’s fair to say the 2022 Barnstormers had more than their share of it,” Gross wrote. “(Atlantic League) teams routinely have to churn their rosters due to player signings by major-league organizations, defections to other leagues, the usual injuries and even visa problems.”

For the Barnstormers, that meant recovering from the loss of multiple key hitters in July. But they never really missed a beat, getting ever stronger as the season headed toward Labor Day and then into autumn.

“We had to make a lot of moves for a variety of reasons,” Peeples said. “We were able to replace quality with quality. And then these guys started to love on each other and play for each other. You started to see them take off and it was just fun to watch.”

That’s another thing we enjoy so much about this team — how fun it is to watch them play and attend games at Lancaster’s gem of a ballpark.

As we noted in an Aug. 10 editorial, “There is nothing like a summer evening at the ballpark, where ... you can sip a Pennsylvania brew or enjoy an ice cream cone while watching excellent baseball on the diamond and mascot Cylo’s antics in the stands. Lancaster County is so fortunate to have the Barnstormers and the team’s lovely, family-friendly home.”

But don’t just take our word for it.

In a recent column, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller explained the appeal of baseball games at Clipper Magazine Stadium, even for those who don’t consider themselves sports fans.

“The gameplay itself is great, but it’s supplemented by interactive ads, sponsored games and, of course, the Barnstormers’ hype man Ed Novakoski, whose endless energy and enthusiasm add a special touch to each game,” Miller wrote. “The themed nights are also a fun touch.”

Beyond that, the Barnstormers organization has become an integral part of Lancaster County’s philanthropy scene. Nonprofits can highlight their work at the stadium; there is the team’s involvement with state Rep. Mike Sturla’s annual back-to-school giveaway of backpacks and other supplies (including a Barnstormers ticket); and people can volunteer for three-hour shifts as stadium ushers in return for the Barnstormers donating to the United Way of Lancaster County program of the volunteer’s choice.

Given all this, it’s heartening to see the Stormers raising a third championship banner.

Now let’s see if the Philadelphia Phillies can make some noise in the MLB postseason.

Ewell’s legacy

In another sports-related news item, it’s great to see that Ewell Plaza formally opened to the public in Lancaster city on Sept. 30. It’s been a long time in the works, and it’s such an appropriate way to honor one of the county’s own — Olympic champion Henry Norwood “Barney” Ewell, who died in 1996.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gross wrote in 2018, “There was a time, 75 to 80 years ago, when the pride of Lancaster and McCaskey High School was simply the World’s Fastest Human. ... Ewell held or shared records in the 50-, 60-, and 220-yard dashes and the 100- and 200-meter runs. He ran a 6.1-second indoor 60, a time that is still world-class today.”

Ewell’s sports story is still well known in these parts, but we want his legacy to continue to resound; rechristening the former Lancaster Square is a perfect way to keep Ewell’s name at the forefront.

A statue of Ewell is expected to be unveiled in the plaza Nov. 19. And the plaza will also soon be the new home of Lancaster Public Library. We smile when thinking about people regularly walking past Ewell’s statue as they make use of the library’s valuable services.

Ewell’s legacy matters. That’s what you told us in letters to the editor in 2019, when the city was considering a new name for the square.

“Barney lived his life with humbleness and positivity and made a legendary impact in putting Lancaster on the map,” wrote Joe Halstead of Mountville. “He was known around the world for his amazing talent, his sportsmanship, his attitude and his huge smile.”

“His achievement and his life story are significant parts of our fabric, and I would like to see his accomplishments formally enshrined for future generations,” added Linda Weidman of Lancaster.

With Ewell Plaza now a reality, it will be much easier for future generations to marvel at all he accomplished in his life and understand what he meant to Lancaster County.