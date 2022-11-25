THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and as other serious and challenging issues confront our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

After a long wait, the bronze statue of Olympic champion Henry Norwood “Barney” Ewell in the new Ewell Plaza was dedicated on Nov. 19.

The Lancaster city plaza, which formally opened to the public Sept. 30, and statue are wonderful ways to honor Ewell, who died in 1996.

As we wrote last month, “Ewell’s sports story is still well known in these parts, but we want his legacy to continue to resound; rechristening the former Lancaster Square is a perfect way to keep Ewell’s name at the forefront.”

The statue was created by sculptor Chad Fisher of York County. The Nov. 19 dedication included remarks by Gov. Tom Wolf, performances by McCaskey High School students and children’s games that were coordinated by the Lancaster Recreation Commission.

We appreciate the years of work by the Barney Ewell Legacy Commission that led up to this culminating moment.

“His achievement and his life story are significant parts of our fabric,” Linda Weidman, of Lancaster, wrote of Ewell in a 2019 letter to the editor. “It’s time for his story to be shared with today’s youth and tomorrow’s.”

Indeed, Ewell’s story will not be forgotten.

Helping Ukrainians

We’ve written often in this space about the Russian military’s devastating and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that began in late February.

That gut-wrenching assault has not abated. The estimates of Ukrainian civilian and military fatalities vary greatly amid the fog of war, but are certainly in the thousands, and likely the tens of thousands.

Wednesday, the Russian military launched new missile attacks on six Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. And The Washington Post reported this week that Russia’s intense bombing campaign on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure could lead to millions of Ukrainians having no electricity, heat or running water during the upcoming winter.

“Basic human survival and subsistence is going to be severely impacted and human suffering for the Ukrainian population is going to increase,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said of the latest infrastructure attacks, calling them war crimes.

The horrors are beyond comprehension.

But many people around the world, and in Lancaster County, are responding to the humanitarian crisis.

Throughout 2022, we’ve lauded the fundraising events and outreach emanating from this county. The list of those helping out is long, and it includes St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manheim Township, Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata, Church World Service Lancaster, the FestiVille music festival at Millersville University, the Red Rose Quilters Guild, Breakaway Farms & Butchery in Mount Joy Township and many, many others.

In a recent article published in LNP | LancasterOnline, Ukrainian journalist Anastasia Poia praised those in Lancaster County for all the good things they have done to help imperiled Ukrainians.

“Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Lancaster community has been actively supporting Ukrainians,” Poia wrote.

She noted that Bethany Slavic Church has raised more than $1 million in support of refugees and that St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church has sent about 70 shipments of food, clothing and medical supplies to Ukraine.

Lancaster County is home to about 2,250 people with Ukrainian ancestry, Poia noted, but they aren’t the only ones who see the importance in providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

“I think the main motivation for people who have no personal connection to Ukraine is simply to stop Russia,” Lancaster resident Oleksander Kerod told Poia. “If we don’t stop Russia now, it will get worse and worse. If people don’t help, what will happen after Ukraine?”

As the weather turns colder, Ukrainians will make good use of the winter socks and some other items that were sent earlier in the year. But the need for sweaters, jackets, hats, gloves, thermal underwear, mattresses and sleeping mats is increasing.

“We sincerely thank for this support in crucial time for our existence,” Victoria Revchuk, a 55-year-old teacher in the western Ukraine village of Lypyny, told Poia. “It is so touching that someone cares about us.”

Caring about others is an essential Lancaster County value, and we add our thanks to all those here who have helped Ukrainians, including so many vulnerable children, this year.

Readers’ thank-yous

In case you missed it while chowing down on green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, LNP | LancasterOnline published a full page of thank-you letters in the Thanksgiving Day edition.

It’s our way of turning the “Good things” news over to the readers for a day. Writers expressed gratitude for health care workers, those who helped in moments of crisis and the long tradition of secretly paying for others’ restaurant meals.

Here are some lines from the letters that we found most touching:

— “Thank you to everyone who stopped, stayed, helped and cared. The kindness of our community was heartwarming.”

— “There’s a Bible verse that states, ‘Do not withhold praise from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to do it’ (Proverbs 3:27). In other words, tell people when they do a good job.”

— “Every day, I think that the staff believes that it is not a job, but a privilege, to provide care to me. I am forever grateful.”

— “Thank you, Ernesto, for making the world a better place. Random acts of kindness like yours are the things that make it so.”

— “We will pay it forward to someone else.”

That last line is a common refrain in Lancaster County thank-you letters. It keeps the engine of good things in perpetual motion.