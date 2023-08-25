THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Among our favorite August traditions are the local backpack giveaways for the start of the school year.

Belinda Rodriguez helped to fund the purchase of 200 backpacks full of school supplies for Lancaster city students at the eighth annual Chunga backpack giveaway Aug. 19 on the 300 block of South Ann Street, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported.

We find the fact that she’s been doing this for years amazing and inspirational.

“Rodriguez started the Lancaster city block party event as a birthday celebration for her grandmother, who has since died,” Stalnecker explained. “Over the years, the block party evolved into an event to provide students with school supplies, free haircuts and food before they head back to school.”

Some years, Rodriguez has spent up to $2,500 to make the event a success. This year’s event had the help of a $500 grant from Truist Bank and a $1,000 grant from the City of Lancaster, keeping Rodriguez’s out-of-pocket costs to only $800 to $1,000.

Crispus Attucks Community Center donated new bikes, books, sippy cups, diapers and other items for families attending the event.

Five local barbers help Rodriguez organize the festivities and give free haircuts to children who attend.

“With the pandemic that went on and the price of everything going up, it’s really hard on people,” Rodriguez told LNP | LancasterOnline. “This will take a load off (the families). ... I mean, the smile on these kids’ faces after they get their haircuts is priceless.”

Also deserving applause is state Rep. Mike Sturla’s 12th annual back-to-school event, which was held Aug. 13 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

About 2,000 students from kindergarten through eighth grade in the School District of Lancaster and the Hempfield and Manheim Township school districts received backpacks, school supplies, books, clothes and shoes, LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

More than 175 volunteers staffed the event, which also offered vision screenings, vaccinations and haircuts.

We’re fortunate to live in a county where so many people come together to make the start of a school year a positive one for students.

In other good things:

— Hats off to Columbia artist Thomas Hermansader, whose exhibit titled “State Capitol Art Display of Pennsylvania Landmarks” is being showcased in the East Wing of the Pennsylvania State Capitol through Aug. 31.

“The exhibit features an arrangement of 175 small prints, 80% of which, Hermansader says, are Lancaster County landmarks,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported.

Hermansader will soon present one of his prints to Gov. Josh Shapiro. He has previously presented his artwork to Govs. Mark Schweiker, Tom Corbett and Ed Rendell.

His works have featured such iconic local landmarks as Penn Square, Lancaster Central Market, the Fulton Theatre, Wheatland and Veterans Memorial Bridge.

“Having such a talented and creative local artist right here in the heart of Lancaster County is part of what makes our broader community so vibrant,” state Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield Township said.

Indeed, the arts community is a vital part of this county, and it deserves our full and continued support.

— The Lancaster County commissioners have designated $500,000 from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act toward the addition of new welding and machine fabrication training facilities at the Spanish American Civic Association.

The funds will go toward a $1.3 million project at SACA that includes facility upgrades and training equipment for Tec Centro and its training programs, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported.

SACA has also secured $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from Lancaster city and a $100,000 grant from the Armstrong World Industries Foundation.

Commissioners Ray D’Agostino, Josh Parsons and John Trescot praised the Tec Centro program “as meeting a need in the local labor market while providing a new, accessible way to prepare individuals for various jobs in the trades,” Lisi wrote.

We need more of these types of vocational programs, and we’re encouraged when local government can do its part to help make them a reality.

— Finally, a round of applause for 89-year-old Rachel Williams of Willow Valley Communities, who represented Pennsylvania at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh last month.

Her sport: pingpong.

For more than four hours in Pittsburgh, Williams “played round robin-style as the sound of pingpong balls echoed through the cavernous convention center like the tick-tocks of erratic clocks,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Andrelczyk wrote. “Williams, whose practice sessions typically last 45 minutes max, says it was the longest she’d ever played at one stretch.”

Williams finished seventh in the nation, but she’s No. 1 in the hearts of her Lancaster County supporters.