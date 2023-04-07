THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in the fourth year of the pandemic and as we are facing serious and stressful issues in Pennsylvania and the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We have lots of great school news again this week. Leading off, congratulations to Lancaster Country Day School fourth grade teacher Crystal Meashey, who was nationally recognized for her work with the Horizons summer learning program.

Meashey was one of four recipients of the 2023 Lyn McNaught Teacher Award, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported last week.

“Each summer, a new cohort of 15 kindergarten students are selected from George Washington and Martin Elementary schools for extra instructional time in reading, writing, math and science through Horizons at Lancaster Country Day,” Stalnecker explained. “The academic instruction, which comes at no costs to the School District of Lancaster students or their families, is paired with swimming lessons, field trips, sports and enrichment activities in music and the arts.”

Meashey started with the program in 2016 and has had the same group of kids each summer; they’re now in seventh grade.

“I had so much fun after the first summer with the students that I just continued on and on, and on and on,” Meashey said.

Horizons is a national network of academic and youth development programs geared toward communities in which those experiences are not available or equally accessible. Lancaster Country Day donates classrooms, recreational space and technology resources for the program, which Stalnecker reported will serve 135 local students in kindergarten through eighth grade this summer.

“It felt really good to be recognized,” Meashey said. “However, it also felt uncomfortable. I think it’s because I just feel like it’s just part of my job. I was just doing what I was there to do.”

Her modesty is admirable, but the job that she and so many other teachers do is vital to the education of young Pennsylvanians, and they richly deserve all of the accolades they receive. And more.

In other good things:

— The whole Earth came to John R. Bonfield Elementary School in Warwick School District last week.

“The Earth Dome is a massive inflatable Earth balloon that’s 19 feet high and 22 feet wide,” the district explained in a news release. “It’s made of 24 huge panels silkscreened with photographs shot from satellites of the surface of the world on cloud-free days and is used to educate students about geography and environmental issues.”

The presentation to fifth and sixth grade students was funded by a Warwick Education Foundation grant.

As part of the lesson, students were able to learn about oceans, mountains, rivers, time zones, latitude and longitude, geology and plate tectonics.

What a splendid and creative way to give kids some perspective on our tiny section of the universe.

— Meanwhile, Hambright Elementary School in Penn Manor School District now has a community garden at its campus. It’s one of four schools in that district offering hands-on garden education to students, the district announced in a news release.

All students at Hambright will get some fresh air while learning about the life cycle of crops, including tomatoes, potatoes, broccoli and carrots.

They’ll also learn about some unusual crops, including dragon tongue beans, dinosaur kale and jelly melon. (We had to look those up, and we learned something, too!)

“Students will document the progress of the garden on a school website, and many of the crops will be harvested before the end of the school year,” the news release noted.

Making the garden a reality was a true community effort, with Hambright students, staff members and parents all lending a hand, while local businesses provided some funds and materials. Educators and students at Penn Manor High School also chipped in.

A big round of applause — and an extra helping of dragon tongue beans — for all of them.

— Finally, we’re so excited that the Major League Baseball season is underway, even if the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies have some catching up to do, hopefully starting with this afternoon’s home opener.

Players with local ties have already had some big moments in the first week of the season.

Millersville University graduate Chas McCormick — who crushed the hopes of Phillies fans by leaping to catch a J.T. Realmuto long ball against the wall in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the World Series — had a two-run home run for the Houston Astros in their win against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

And Manheim Township High School graduate Cam Gallagher had a two-run double in the Cleveland Guardians’ victory over the Oakland A’s, also on Wednesday.

We hope there are many more highlights ahead for them this season. Just not against the Phillies.