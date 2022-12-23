THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the merry day when we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and as other serious, stressful and divisive issues confront our state, nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Lancaster County’s roots are in agriculture. And farming remains at the core of much of what makes the county vital and prosperous today. So it was wonderful to see the recent news that a program at Pequea Valley High School was honored by the National Association of Agricultural Educators with the Outstanding Middle/Secondary Agricultural Education Program Award.

At Pequea Valley, the agriculture program is driven by getting students involved in hands-on activities and not having them always sit in a classroom, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported.

“Students are more likely to be found with their hands in the dirt or training a dog than sitting at a desk,” Stalnecker wrote.

That’s the philosophy of teachers Doug Masser and Jasmine VanSant, who accepted the award on behalf of the district. Pequea Valley was one of just six programs honored nationally. (Lampeter-Strasburg earned the accolade last year.)

“It’s definitely an honor to be recognized at the national level,” VanSant said. “Our students get recognized as part of that too, with all the hard work that they’re doing.”

There’s a premium placed on agriculture education at Pequea Valley. Every student in 10th grade must take the introductory class titled biological studies in agricultural science, Stalnecker reported, adding that “approximately 50 to 75 students take multiple agriculture classes ranging from plant science and food science to animal science and agricultural mechanics.”

That’s an outstanding way for public education to prepare future generations to be leaders in the field of farming.

The school’s FFA program has also been growing in conjunction with the required introductory class for 10th graders. About 75 students attend each monthly meeting. (The name of Future Farmers of America was changed to FFA in 1988 to encompass more diverse interests.)

“That’s what our job here is, to help each learner find how they’re connected to the agriculture they see all around our district and the agriculture that impacts their daily life,” Masser said. “It is a challenge, but I think that’s what makes our job fun.”

It’s great to see these stories of teachers connecting with students on subjects of such importance — and receiving national recognition for doing so.

In other good things:

— Here’s another little gem involving a local teacher that caught our eye recently.

Caitlin Tran, a third grade teacher in Penn Manor School District (and a Millersville University graduate), tweeted Dec. 15 that she reads daily to the more than 30 students in kindergarten through sixth grade who ride a bus and need to be kept quiet and calm at dismissal time.

“The other day one of the 5th graders asked if he could read,” Tran added. “Now it’s become a thing and my heart melts every time.”

Consider our hearts melted, too.

— We are blessed with a multitude of programs that work to make the year-end holidays merrier for those in Lancaster County.

One is the Christmas Gift Program in Eastern Lancaster County School District that’s sponsored by CrossNet Ministries.

It provided gifts, wrapping supplies and stocking stuffers for 589 students in the district.

“This is the 20th year the New Holland nonprofit organization has offered the program for families struggling financially,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck reported. “Families are eligible to participate if they are enrolled in the school district’s free lunch program, by district referral, or are dealing with a financial crisis and need support.”

A wide spectrum of organizations pitch in to make the gifts possible: the school district, churches, local businesses and even individual donors. Ten businesses and nine churches hosted collection bins for toys.

“We’re pleased to be part of the gift program as one way we can support CrossNet, which touches so many people in so many ways,” said Larry Martin, who had a collection bin in the showroom of the auto dealership he co-owns, Keystone Quality Motors in New Holland.

We imagine he’s speaking for many who help to make the program successful.

And we get a little misty-eyed when we think about all the children whose families have gone through a difficult year, but will be waking up to wrapped presents this weekend.

“I’m beyond grateful for CrossNet giving my four kids a Christmas this year,” one mother told Deck.

Our thanks to CrossNet for organizing this effort, and to all those whose contributions turned its vision into a reality.

— Finally, the season-ending sports awards are continuing to roll in, and six student-athletes from the Lancaster-Lebanon League have been honored by the Maxwell Football Club for their football excellence.

Those receiving Mini Max Awards are Annville-Cleona senior Alex Long, Cocalico senior Tyler Angstadt, Hamburg senior Xander Menapace, Garden Spot junior Kye Harting, Manheim Township senior Jake Cramer and Wilson senior Cam Jones, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Reinhart reported.

The three Lancaster County players in that group had some outstanding accomplishments on the gridiron this season. Cocalico’s Angstadt is a two-way player who scored six touchdowns on offense and had 117 tackles on defense. Garden Spot’s Harting had a dandy year at quarterback, passing and rushing for more than 3,000 combined yards and 33 touchdowns (20 passing, 13 rushing). And Manheim Township’s Cramer had a standout year at linebacker with 76 tackles and a recovered fumble.

Congratulations to all of these deserving student-athletes. And happy holidays!