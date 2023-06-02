THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

The arts community contributes so much to what’s wonderful about Lancaster County, so we’re glad when its members — especially its younger members — receive support and encouragement.

Such was the case when some students were honored for their parts in high school plays and musicals at the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards on May 21. Lancaster County high schools within a 30-mile radius of Hershey were eligible.

Donegal High School’s production of “Clue” won the award for outstanding play, LNP | LancasterOnline reported. And, from that production, Landis Cramer won outstanding lead actor in a play.

Outstanding lead actress in a play went to Elyse Hayden of Elizabethtown Area High School, who appeared in the school’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Elizabethtown’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical” won the award for outstanding student orchestra. And Brendan Fritz won outstanding supporting actor in a musical.

The Apollo Awards’ Tony Measley Student Scholarship, for a student who has gone “above and beyond” in his or her involvement in high school theater, went to Adam Smith of Ephrata High School.

Additionally, Spirit of the Theater awards for behind-the-scenes work were given to Autumn Sauder and Samantha Redinger of Donegal; Ellie Smith and Rebecca Mink of Elizabethtown; Adam Smith and Sally Bollinger of Ephrata; and Ethan McNair of Columbia.

It takes a lot of work to stage a production, so we applaud those behind-the-scenes award winners and everyone else who was honored at the Apollo Awards ceremony.

In other good things:

— Lancaster County, as noted often in this space, has come to the aid of Ukrainians in many ways since Russia’s invasion of their country in February 2022.

Here’s another contribution well worth mentioning: Elizabethtown College sent nearly 100 used computers, monitors and computer mice to Ukraine to help students there, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported.

All levels of education in Ukraine have been greatly disrupted by the war, Andrew Kinsel, founder and owner of the nonprofit Ukraine Protection and Development Fund, told Stalnecker.

“I have been in schools in areas liberated from Russian occupation where the roof was damaged, walls shot or all the computers stolen,” Kinsel wrote in a Facebook post. “Universities have suffered rocket attacks and Ukrainian language books burned.”

Used computer equipment is like “gold” for the Ukrainians, Kinsel added. So, with its large donation, Elizabethtown is making a significant contribution to education efforts in that country.

— In an April editorial, we applauded the Odyssey of the Mind teams from three local schools that qualified for the world championships in East Lansing, Michigan.

That event was held recently, and it’s no surprise that the three teams performed very well. All placed within the top 10 in their division.

“Manheim Township Middle School’s team received a bronze trophy for its third-place finish, while Montessori Academy of Lancaster received an honorable mention for placing sixth in its division,” Stalnecker reported. “Solanco High School’s team ranked 10th out of 30 in its division.”

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program for students. Guided by their coaches, they spend months working on solutions to problems they’ve been given. They’re learning fantastic skills they will be able to deploy throughout their lives.

Recognition at the world championships is an honor, no matter where the teams place.

“It was nice to have the judges recognize how much work and effort they put into it,” Corey Fogleman, one of Manheim Township’s coaches, said.

— Finally, the seventh annual Lancaster Conservancy Water Week begins today, and the schedule is filled with opportunities for people to care for the county’s waterways, many of which are polluted or endangered.

Public events are slated through June 10 and include an opening celebration tonight in Penn Square, as part of First Friday.

People can sign up for cleanup efforts at sites around the county during Water Week. To register and learn more, go to bit.ly/WaterWeekCleanup. More than 40 educational and volunteer opportunities are available.

“Seeing a whole bunch of people come together to make the planet a better place and really work on issues here at home is just the biggest thrill in the world,” Todd Roy, president of the Conestoga River Club, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Elizabeth DeOrnellas.

Clean water is essential for the health of Lancaster County and all of the humans and animals that reside here. Water Week offers opportunities for people of all ages to get involved and be a part of protecting and preserving the waterways that make Lancaster special.