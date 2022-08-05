THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other stressful developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Last week, we wrote about Doug Dalrymple and Little River, his 16-year-old miniature horse from Swift Cloud Farm in Peach Bottom. We praised their work in providing entertainment for kids around the county.

This week, we just can’t help ourselves. We’re going to write about miniature horses again.

Or, more specifically, one adorable miniature horse.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ann Rejrat reported online this week that the Quarryville Police Department has a new member — a 2 1/2-foot, 330-pound miniature horse delightfully named Officer McGillicuddy.

Officer McGillicuddy will serve as a community relations specialist and is “responsible for cultivating positive police and community relationships,” Rejrat wrote.

The miniature horse was officially sworn in this week by Quarryville Mayor Anthony Cavallaro. Officer McGillicuddy even had his own custom-fitted uniform, which we were fawning over, for the event.

In addition to this new position, “Officer McGillicuddy volunteers his time at Quarryville Police Foundation events in exchange for treats, and when not on duty, he is the pet of Maddie, the 6-year-old niece of Quarryville Police Foundation board member Kirklyn Groves,” Rejrat reported.

We’d be thrilled if Quarryville could start a trend and spur other local agencies to “hire” similarly endearing animals to work in community relations.

We’re guessing residents wouldn’t say nay.

In other good things:

— Manheim Township-based Mennonite Disaster Service is preparing to help those in eastern Kentucky who were affected by torrential rains, flash floods and mudslides late last month, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt reported.

“We are hoping to send a response team as early as this weekend or next week to determine the extent of the damage, type of work needed, immediate needs and long-term recovery projects,” said Jesse Huxman, communication manager for the volunteer network of churches that assists disaster survivors in the U.S. and Canada.

Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers would likely help with the removal of debris and by repairing or rebuilding damaged houses.

The organization is accepting financial donations by mail or at MDS.org, where people also can sign up to volunteer. Its mailing address is MDS, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Donations also can be made by calling 1-800-241-8111.

Volunteers don’t need to have construction experience.

“You do not need to have carpentry or construction skills,” Huxman told Betancourt. “We just want someone with a servant attitude to do what is needed and help in the recovery process.”

We are blessed to have so many people in Lancaster County who have just that attitude when it comes to helping those in need.

— The Lancaster Barnstormers and York Revolution are rivals on the baseball diamond, but they teamed up this week at PeoplesBank Bank in York so that people with disabilities could participate in a “Field of Dreams” event hosted by the Beautiful Lives Project.

The project, founded in 2017 by Anthony Iacovone and Bryce Weiler, “offers people with disabilities the chance to get involved in activities to which they may have limited access, like sports,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Amber Williams reported in Thursday’s edition.

This was the first time that a Beautiful Lives event was held in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday at PeoplesBank Park, the 40 participants got to spend time with Barnstormers and Revolution players. They played catch, ran the bases (or were pushed around the bases in their wheelchairs), toured the dugouts and posed for pictures with the Atlantic League athletes.

Williams described how participant Ethan Briner enthusiastically shouted “Yeah!” as he was pushed around the bases, first by a Revolution player and then by his brother, Dustin.

“Whenever he’s happy is normally when I’m happy,” Dustin Briner said. “I just like to see him have a good time.”

Augie Sylk, a pitcher for Lancaster, and Troy Stokes Jr., an outfielder for York, told Williams that they both appreciated the perspective the event gave them.

“The fact that they have so much fun simply playing catch, something that we almost at times dread, (is) just eye-opening for us,” Sylk said.

These two local teams and their players deserve a round of applause for helping to make this “Field of Dreams” happen. We hope organizers can make it an annual event here.

— Finally, it’s great to see that the Mueller Family Outdoor Courtyard has opened at the Lancaster Science Factory on New Holland Avenue in Lancaster city.

The courtyard is a place where visitors of all ages can learn about environmental sustainability practices that can be applied in their own backyards.

“(Visitors) can recycle stormwater from Lancaster Science Factory’s roof, or use it to water a rain garden filled with native plants,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported. “Guests can also adjust a ‘Solar Power Flower’ to face the sun, so energy from it can power sounds, spinners and lights in the courtyard.”

The educational displays sit along a riverbed pathway and feature elements designed by Pennsylvania College of Art & Design students. Also featured are the works of three local artists. There’s a 100-foot mural by Katie Trainer (which we mentioned in a Good Things editorial in May); a 15-foot-tall kinetic tree designed by Jeremy Waak that’s made of metal and mimics the movements of a willow oak; and walnut slab benches designed by Brian Gish.

For more information, go online to LancasterScienceFactory.org.

Making learning fun and accessible helps our younger generations become great citizens and leaders. Kudos to all involved.