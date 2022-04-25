THE ISSUE

It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third spring of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other grim news enveloping our world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Today we begin with Linda Schwab, who set aside her feelings of dread to tell her harrowing story last week to eighth grade students at Lampeter-Strasburg’s Martin Meylin Middle School.

At LNP | LancasterOnline reported, Schwab, 86, has been speaking to students at the school for the last seven years after teacher Joanne Williard had a student ask her why it was important to learn about the Holocaust.

The passage of time has not made Schwab’s story — about hiding, with her Jewish family, from the Nazis — easier to tell. The night before she was to speak at the school, she couldn’t sleep.

Nevertheless, she said, she feels she needs to continue sharing her past. The students who sat in a circle around her last Wednesday in Williard’s English language arts class soon will be her ambassadors, she noted.

So, courageously, she recounted how, in 1942, Nazi soldiers on motorcycles rode into her small village in a part of Poland that is now Belarus.

As LNP | LancasterOnline noted, “Schwab was a 7-year-old Jew and couldn’t fully comprehend what the Nazi occupation meant for her hometown, but soon learned the harsh realities.”

Schwab’s father left the Jewish ghetto for work with her uncles and other men one day. Soon after, Schwab’s mother and aunts watched as Nazis forced the men dig a hole before killing them all.

“It was a massacre,” Schwab recalled.

To her family’s shock, her father returned to them that night. He had fled before the killing started and planned to escape with the family.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, “Schwab said her father led the family out of the ghetto but decided to go back to their house to get warmer clothes for the children. When the family arrived at the house, they were met by drunken SS soldiers. After yelling orders, the Nazis shot her father. Schwab remembers seeing blood as her father lay motionless on the ground while she and the rest of her family were escorted back to the ghetto.

“Later, another knock at their door was heard. It was her father again. He had been shot in the ear and faked being dead. After that near-death experience, Schwab’s father took the family into hiding, spending six months inside a potato cellar and 18 months in a hand-dug cave in the Belarusian woods.”

It was an ordeal that Schwab describes as “cold, rainy, and full of lice.” When they were freed, she said, “We were all skin and bones and yellow.”

Schwab immigrated to America as a young teen and now lives in Harrisburg. She said she loves America and is “very American now.”

When asked if she had anything she wants everyone to know from her experience, she said she just wants people to “be kind.”

She clearly is the daughter of her remarkable and courageous father. How lucky the Martin Meylin students are to hear her story. The numbers of Holocaust survivors are dwindling now, as they succumb to the old age they once never thought they’d reach. The difficult truths they tell must be heard and conveyed to others.

So we laud Williard for inviting her to speak.

“It’s honestly been one of the true pleasures of my life,” the teacher said.

Other good things

Today, Jennifer Brubaker officially will become chief of the 34-member East Hempfield Township Police Department in that growing suburban township of 26,000 people, as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported last week.

The 47-year-old Brubaker becomes “just the second female chief in Lancaster County’s history,” Nephin reported. “Lisa Layden in neighboring West Hempfield Township became the first in May 2019.”

Let’s hear it for the Hempfields.

As we noted in 2019, when Layden became chief, women are making inroads in law enforcement, but female police chiefs are still relatively uncommon.

We wrote that Layden did not get her job because she is a woman. She got it “because she’s a highly accomplished law enforcement officer.”

The same applies to Brubaker, who rose through the East Hempfield ranks to become one of the township’s two lieutenants. The Elizabethtown College alumna was an officer for 13 years, a member of the county’s Special Emergency Response Team, and a field training officer before becoming a sergeant and then a lieutenant.

She succeeds Stephen Skiles, who departed for the private sector after 36 years in law enforcement. Skiles told Nephin that Brubaker will make a great chief.

“Her strongest trait is that she cares about the people that work for her and she showed that for the last 11 years that she’s been a lieutenant, and she’s well-versed in patrol aspects and administrative aspects of running the department,” Skiles said.

He said Brubaker not only has excellent people skills, but “she can still kick a door in.”

As we wrote in 2019 about Layden’s promotion, we look forward to the day when we no longer will be writing about female firsts. But that day hasn’t arrived yet.

Finally, congratulations to Manheim Township High School freshman Michael Gallagher, who was the sole Lancaster County representative competing against students from 63 countries in a robotics world championship last week.

The 15-year-old Gallagher joined 11 Chester County students on the Out of the Box Robotics team, which was one of two teams representing Pennsylvania in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Tech Challenge World Championship in Houston, Texas, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported.

Qualifying with his team for the championship contest was “definitely a little bit stressful, but it’s also a proud moment knowing that I’m representing this sector of my area and also just Pennsylvania in general.”

It’s an amazing accomplishment — and a proud moment not just for him, but for his team, his family, his school and all who know him.