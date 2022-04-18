THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third spring of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other grim news enveloping our world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We were incredibly inspired by the recent article about Lancaster’s David Skalski and how he’s set the Mount Everest of goals for himself.

Literally.

This month he began prepping to climb the 29,000-foot peak in the Himalayas.

But let’s rewind a bit first.

“In the summer of 2017, David Skalski, known as ‘Ski’ to his friends, underwent a successful left lung transplant surgery at Temple University Hospital for complications from a rare illness called interstitial lung disease,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk wrote.

Three years later, after a grueling recovery that included four additional surgeries, Skalski climbed close to the summit of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro (which is actually a dormant volcano and which does not rise above the Serengeti).

It marked an amazing chapter in his comeback from a condition that had nearly destroyed his lungs. Skalski climbed Kilimanjaro while carrying the ashes of John Tuzak, his lung donor.

Now past the crucial five-year mark for lung transplant recipients, Skalski is preparing for Everest, which he hopes to tackle this autumn.

In the meantime, he’s been involved in other projects that serve to inspire those around him.

“Last month, Skalski ... attended the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, which raised more than $100,000,” Andrelczyk wrote.

His team of climbers, which included three generations of his family, raised more than $1,000 for the American Lung Association.

And Skalski’s words have been just important as his deeds: “I tell people all the time that are getting a transplant or thinking about getting a transplant: You can do whatever you want to do. It may not be Kilimanjaro or Everest, but if you’ve got a goal in mind that’s special to you, like mine was to me, it’s going to carry you a long way.”

He’s right about the importance of goals, and we’re cheering for him as he trains for his attempt on Everest this fall.

In other good things:

— Meteorology students and faculty at Millersville University are working to make the world safer from extreme-weather events.

They have embarked upon project called TILTTING, which LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro explained earlier this month:

“TILTTING is an acronym for the project’s scientifically complex title — Thermodynamic Investigation of LCL Thresholds during Tornado-genesis and its Influence in the Northeast and Great Plains.”

To explain further, the project aims to gain a better understanding of tornadoes and improve how they are forecast, especially in the northeastern United States.

“Tornadoes are responsible for a high percentage of weather-related deaths and injuries in the United States each year despite the fact that warning lead times have significantly improved in recent years,” a project webpage reads. “A large part of this is due to remaining forecasting challenges.”

The researchers have been chasing storms that could produce tornadoes, deploying scientific instruments that can record the weather conditions inside those storms. (Yes, it sounds a little like the 1996 movie “Twister.”)

“At each site, they’ll rely on vehicle-mounted recording instruments, as well as others attached to weather balloons,” Sauro wrote. “And hopefully, they’ll also be operating a durable, plane-like drone that will be equipped with similar sensors that can be flown directly into tornadoes from a safe distance away.”

We certainly hope they stay safe during the storm-chasing, but also appreciate their efforts, which could reap important insight during a time when tornadoes have caused increasing devastation across the country.

— Warwick School District announced in a news release last week that its high school band has received a $1,000 donation from the Mockingbird Foundation, a nonprofit founded by fans of the jam band Phish.

Over the years, the foundation has distributed nearly $2 million in support of music education programs across the country.

According to the news release, every time Phish performs, the foundation awards a grant to a school close to the concert site. Phish performed a New Year’s Eve concert at Rock Lititz, and the Warwick band was the chosen local recipient.

The Mockingbird Foundation wrote to the school: “As fans, the foundation is aware of the impact visiting fans may have on the community in and around Lititz. As music lovers, we want to utilize attention regarding that visit to increase support for music education, and we’re particularly impressed by the work of the Warwick High School Band.”

The school district said that band instructor Matt Tengalia would use the funds to improve the educational experiences of students in the band.

And that’s a great note to go out on this week.