THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other difficult and stressful developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Aaron’s Acres is one of the many wonderful nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County, and we were happy to see its efforts highlighted in an article by correspondent Carole Deck in the July 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

Founded in 1998, Aaron’s Acres provides year-round opportunities for children and young adults with developmental disabilities to learn, grow and succeed in social and recreational programs.

Deck’s article focused on Aaron’s Acres’ summer camp for 90 participants at the New Holland Community Park and Pool this year.

It’s the first year at New Holland. For 16 years, the camp was held at the Jewish Community Center in Manheim Township. That was followed by a stint at Manheim Veterans Memorial Park and Manheim Community Park, but the Manheim pool needed repairs this year, meaning Aaron’s Acres needed a new location.

It was welcomed with open arms at New Holland.

“We’re excited and enthusiastic to have Aaron’s Acres use the park and pool for their summer camp,” New Holland Borough Manager Dick Fulcher told Deck.

Campers range from ages 5 to 21, and the camp runs through Aug. 5. Participants come from Lancaster and surrounding counties. While there is swimming and other activities, campers are also encouraged to help the surrounding community through Aaron’s Acres Acts of Kindness.

“This year, the projects in New Holland include helping to prepare lunches given out at CrossNet Ministries, collecting donations at Garden Spot Retirement Community car wash, helping with tasks at Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland and working at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at Garden Spot High School/Middle School parking lot,” Deck reported.

That service also helps campers to work on their socialization and communication skills, a big part of the organization’s mission.

And it’s all done while having fun.

“Parents say their child is happy and eager to get dressed in the morning because they can’t wait to get to camp,” said Risa Paskoff, Aaron’s Acres founder and executive director.

“It’s so fulfilling to see all the smiles at camp and to interact with these amazing kids and young adults,” added Jackie McArdle, who has been with Aaron’s Acres for 18 years in a variety of roles.

Lancaster County is fortunate to have an organization such as Aaron’s Acres — it has brought so much joy over the years to campers, counselors and the high school students who volunteer as “buddies” for the children with disabilities. It’s no surprise that it finds so much support from this county’s residents and businesses.

In other good things:

— Belated cheers for the J.P. McCaskey High School Unified track and field team, which won the state championship about two months ago.

In the sport, students with disabilities (the athletes) and those without disabilities (partners) team up for competition in events such as the 100-meter dash, 800-meter run, long jump and shot put.

Unified programs first came to Lancaster County in 2018, thanks primarily to Nicole McCoy, an adapted physical education and health teacher in the School District of Lancaster. McCoy and her husband, Brett, coach McCaskey’s squad.

McCaskey won the Lancaster County championship meet and then finished ahead of all other participating teams at the state meet at Shippensburg University in late May. Red Tornado athletes earned eight first-place finishes, six second-place finishes and five third-place finishes, LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk reported this week.

“All of us started jumping up and down,” McCaskey’s Aiden Ortiz said of earning the state team crown. “We hugged each other. Some people cried. ... It was a great moment, getting gold.”

Brett McCoy explained to Walk how Unified track and field gives student-athletes with disabilities a significant opportunity for sports competition.

“It’s an outlet that the kids don’t necessarily get elsewhere,” he said. “If they go out for the basketball team, they either get cut or made a manager, or get that one dribble down the court where everybody claps. It’s a show. It’s not them competing to the best of their ability. This is competitive. ... It’s a sport.”

And the McCaskey competitors can proudly call themselves state champions of that sport this year.

— Finally, hats off to all of the participants and volunteers at Sunday’s Biking for Brittany event in Elizabethtown.

Hundreds of cyclists rode to benefit Brittany’s Hope, “an Elizabethtown-based nonprofit that provides grants to families adopting foreign children with special needs. Brittany’s Hope also supports orphanages in Ethiopia, Kenya and Vietnam,” Walk reported.

Riders did either a 31-mile course to Marietta and back, or a 62-mile course through Middletown and Hershey, and then back.

It wasn’t a race. Just a chance to get some exercise for a great cause.

“I would call it a scenic, nondifficult ride on safe roads that (did) not have a lot of cars because it’s Sunday morning,” Molly Stager, Biking for Brittany’s chairwoman, told Walk.

Since its founding in 2000, Brittany’s Hope has aided in the adoptions of nearly 1,500 children from 34 countries. It helps to support about 3,000 children across international orphanages.

Sunday’s was the first Biking for Brittany event. We hope, with Lancaster County residents’ generosity (and love of outdoor activities), that it’s the start of something special that will continue to help children in need.