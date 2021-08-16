THE ISSUE

It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as the pandemic continues its daunting twists and turns. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

There was a local dedication ceremony last week that is well worth noting.

The School District of Lancaster dedicated the newly built Smith-Wade-El Elementary School in Lancaster Township on Wednesday, with songs sung by the utterly wonderful McCaskey Choir and remarks by district and area officials.

The elementary school is named after the late Rita Smith-Wade-El, who taught at Millersville University for 35 years, created its African American studies program and was a longtime advocate for equitable education and civil rights.

Among the speakers were her son Ismail Smith-Wade-El, president of Lancaster City Council, and Damaris Rau, district superintendent.

David Krakoff, principal of the new school, tweeted: “Thankful for the opportunity to serve in our beautiful brand new facility. Driven to ensure our school embodies Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El’s passion for equity, education for all, and making sure ALL have voices that are heard.”

That’s a wonderful sentiment and one we’re sure Smith-Wade-El would appreciate.

As we wrote in a “good things” editorial in May, we believe the School District of Lancaster school board hit a pair of home runs by renaming two of its schools after remarkable Black women.

In addition to Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, the former Edward Hand Middle School has been renamed to honor the late Hazel Jackson, the first female African American teacher in the School District of Lancaster and first female Black professor at Millersville University.

Writing about Smith-Wade-El in early 2019, this editorial board wrote: “No one could doubt her devotion to her students or her passion for justice. She was fierce long before that word was embraced by pop culture.”

And we agree with the words of her son, Ismail, when he eulogized her in December 2018. He said his mother believed “that the world is changed by investing in people, loving them fiercely, and never backing down.”

Investing in people begins with investing in children, so what a wonderful thing it is to now educate them in a facility that bears Smith-Wade-El’s name.

In other good things:

— Willow Valley Communities residents and staffers have raised more than $25,000 to purchase 1,000 new pairs of sneakers and socks to donate to local children in need.

Its Sneakers for School Program aims to ensure that students whose families are experiencing housing challenges have new shoes for the start of the school year.

The first delivery this year was made recently to Carter & MacRae Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster.

“A new pair of sneakers helps to maintain the dignity of these children and gives them the opportunity to walk in to school and feel successful, even though they are facing very difficult circumstances,” Cori Steiner, chairperson of Willow Valley Communities Community Outreach Committee, stated.

Over the past eight years, the Willow Valley program has donated more than 5,300 pairs of sneakers, which is a fantastic thing.

— Kudos to Manheim Township High School graduate Stefan Savin, whose young archery career is on a path that’s straight as an arrow.

The 18-year-old will attend Texas A&M this fall, where LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk reports that “he’ll compete for an archery team that’s traditionally considered the best among the collegiate ranks.”

Additionally, Walk notes, Savin will soon be one of five people in the country named to the 2022 USA Archery National team for the Junior division (ages 17 to 20) in men’s recurve. That could put him on target for the 2024 Olympics.

If so, he’d be following in the footsteps of Conestoga Valley High School student Casey Kaufhold, who made Lancaster County proud this month by competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games in women’s individual archery.