THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we slowly return to everyday life while the pandemic continues. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

The Lampeter-Strasburg High School softball team finally got its well-deserved parade.

A month ago, on June 18, the Pioneers rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat Armstrong, 10-7, in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A championship game in State College.

The state title capped an impressive 30-1 season for Lampeter-Strasburg.

There was a big celebration after the final out was recorded, but the parade had to wait a bit.

Thursday night, the wait ended.

“Sirens and flashing lights declared Lampeter-Strasburg softball team’s state championship victory as police cars, firetrucks and other vehicles paraded through the streets of Strasburg and Lampeter,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Noel Elvin reported.

The 10 starting members of the Pioneers’ squad led the procession on an antique fire engine owned by Lancaster businessman Patrick Egan.

Other vehicles carried the rest of the varsity team, the junior varsity squad and past Lampeter-Strasburg softball and baseball state champions and finalists, Elvin reported.

Playing for a state championship has become a bit of a habit for Lampeter-Strasburg softball. The Pioneers also won a state title in 2018 and were the state runner-up in 2019.

There was no opportunity for a crown in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made this year’s championship even sweeter.

Lessons were learned along the way, too.

“I learned that it takes a whole team to win a game because everybody contributed in that (championship) game,” Brooke Zuber, who will be a junior this fall, said, “and if they wouldn’t have, we wouldn’t have came out as state champions.”

The value of teamwork is indeed a great lesson.

In other good things:

— Lititz artist Lou Schellenberg had the honor of having her artwork featured on the cover of this summer’s L.L. Bean catalog. Her oil painting shows a coastal landscape dotted with a few dwellings.

“Schellenberg’s warm yellow coloring and cool coral, lavender and blue tones effortlessly evoke the mood of a carefree late summer afternoon,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported July 11. “Representatives at L.L. Bean said Schellenberg’s piece reflects the tone of L.L. Bean’s aesthetic — celebrating the beauty of the outdoors.”

Schellenberg has had artwork featured across the country and won awards during her career, but she told Andrelczyk that the exposure from being featured on a catalog distributed to 1 million customers is something altogether different.

“People I don’t even know have been sending nice emails saying how much the painting has uplifted them and makes them feel good,” Schellenberg said.

It should make all of us feel good, seeing a talented Lancaster County artist in the national spotlight.

— Switching to another piece of artwork, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt wrote earlier this month about the “facelift” that Heidi Leitzke gave to a handball court wall in Lancaster city’s Reservoir Park.

“The 16-by-20-foot cement block wall at the park on the 800 block of East Orange Street had been the site of graffiti numerous times, which prompted neighbor and artist Heidi Leitzke to paint a mural on it,” Betancourt wrote.

It wasn’t as simple, of course, as grabbing a brush and a can of paint. Leitzke went through all the proper channels, submitting her proposal to the city, talking to nearby neighbors and holding “talk times” to get ideas.

Finally, it came time to paint.

It took 80 hours, and “her goal was to celebrate nature, recreation and the spirit of community, using bright colors in a combination of flat shapes and meandering lines,” Betancourt reported.

We think Leitzke achieved her goal, and found a great way to help further beautify Lancaster city.

— Meanwhile, we can all cheer that the Lancaster metro area is ranked 74th in the nation on U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Places to Live list.

The rankings take into account factors such as quality of life and the job market.

“U.S. News cited Lancaster’s balance between natural and commercial spaces — from farmland to suburbs to the historic downtown — as being particularly appealing to residents,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Andrelczyk noted last week. “The pleasant climate played a factor in the rankings as well. Downtown’s ‘First Friday’ events were mentioned, as well as Buchanan Park and the county’s parks and hiking trails. The local food industry was also highlighted.”

— Finally, the good thing that wins for receiving the most “buzz” involves Penn Township 7-year-old Kellan Borecky.

He’s “the legal owner of his own bee apiary and one of the youngest members of the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Elvin reported in a July 13 front-page article. (We highly recommend that you read the whole story and check out the accompanying video.)

When we were 7, most of us were just worried about putting on matching socks and wondering if we could get to the cookie jar unnoticed. Suffice to say, Kellan’s accomplishments leave our younger selves in the dust.

He has responsibility for a hive containing 50,000 honeybees and has been learning the trade from beekeeper Dale Long of Warwick Township.

Kellan first asked for bees when he was 4. His father, Justin Borecky, recalled that his son was fascinated by the extent to which bees are involved with the entire ecosystem.

“They pollinate (the flowers). They take the nectar from one flower and put it to the other flower to make the other flower be healthier and make more nectar for the next time,” Kellan explained, wisely.

Asked if he wants to become a beekeeper when he grows up, Kellan responded, “I am a beekeeper.”

He’ll get no argument from us.