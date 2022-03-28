THE ISSUE

It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third spring of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other grim news enveloping our world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

When we think of the bridges that make up our crucial local infrastructure, we typically and understandably focus on those that vehicles can drive across.

But the bridges for those traveling on foot within our recreation areas are also important, and LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported last week on one that’s been thankfully restored.

“Years after floodwaters destroyed a bridge over Climbers Run, a newly installed span has reestablished a safe, stable crossing for pedestrians visiting one of the county’s most popular nature preserves,” Sauro wrote. “The new bridge — called the Mueller Bridge — is now complete, spanning the stream to link two sides of the hilly Climbers Run Nature Center, a 113-acre nature preserve off of Frogtown Road in Martic Township.”

It will be a great boon for hikers who want to enjoy the beauty of that area.

The nonprofit Lancaster Conservancy touted that the new bridge was constructed in a way, with steel and concrete among the materials, that should make it flood-proof and able to stand the test of time.

That’s important, because “the Climbers Run area is the most popular site managed by the conservancy, which oversees more than 8,000 acres of wild, natural land across about 50 preserves in Lancaster and York counties,” Sauro reported.

The bridge is named after Paul Mueller Jr., a longtime supporter of the conservancy.

“I love the outdoors. I like to go outside and see green grass,” said Mueller, a retired Lancaster County judge. “I feel it’s one of the things that God gives us, the land. I think the more we can preserve for future generations, the better.”

We agree with Mueller wholeheartedly on that point.

Meanwhile, the conservancy also continues to do important work elsewhere.

“Nearly 1,100 acres of mostly natural woodland and freshwater resources is on track to be preserved against future development in York County, where (the conservancy is) working toward the largest land acquisition in the organization’s half-century existence,” Sauro reported last week.

The pending $12 million project aims to roughly double the size of the the Hellam Hills Conservation Area to more than 2,100 acres.

Situated across the river from Riverfront Park in East Donegal Township, the York County site is “a critical water and forest resource ... near the site where the Codorus Creek flows into the Susquehanna River,” Sauro explained. “The land targeted for acquisition includes a watershed surrounding Wildcat Falls, as well as nearly a mile of Susquehanna riverfront, officials said. That’s in addition to a mile and a half along the Codorus Creek and a popular outcropping called Schroll’s Rock, which officials described as a scenic overlook.”

The conservancy’s effort should allow for recreational activities and hiking trails there after the deal is finalized in late 2023.

Other good things

Cheers to Lampeter-Strasburg School District agriculture teacher Kathryn Janae McMichael, who was chosen as Pennsylvania’s Eastern Region finalist for the 2021-2022 Golden Owl Award. The winner will be announced in June.

“Presented by Nationwide, the Pennsylvania FFA, and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, this annual award recognizes Pennsylvania’s ag educators for their tremendous contributions in preparing the next generation for successful careers in the field,” the district stated in a news release.

McMichael has helped to bring in multiple honors for the Lampeter-Strasburg agriculture program during her six years there. That includes it being named the Outstanding Middle/High School Agricultural Education Program by the National Association of Agricultural Educators.

The Lampeter-Strasburg news release included these rave reviews for McMichael’s efforts:

— “(Her) background growing up on a farm has been a major contributing factor to her background knowledge, hands-on experience, and connections for networking purposes in the field, which have all been positive benefits for her students, too.”

— “(She) is the best agriculture teacher in the state. She is always willing to give up her time to help her students with anything. ... She is always willing to answer the hard questions I ask and she is always making sure that I am doing okay. If I am struggling or just have a bad day she will sit down with me to talk it out.”

It’s always wonderful to see praise for the great teachers across Lancaster County, and to see them recognized for their efforts.

Finally, let’s applaud some outstanding students, too.

Warwick Middle School was recently awarded first place in the national Future City Competition, LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

The school won $7,500 for its STEM program and a trip to Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, after imagining a futuristic version of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Warwick Middle School students are building a fine legacy of excellence in this competition. They won second place nationally last year after creating a futuristic moon city, and first place internationally in 2019 after engineering a high-tech vision of Toyama, Japan.

It seems that even the sky is not the limit for these bright students.