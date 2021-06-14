THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we return to everyday life and the state of the pandemic lessens. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

“Hero” is not a word to be used lightly.

Lancaster Township’s Evy Lyons is absolutely a hero.

Lyons is “credited with saving a man’s life after his home caught fire on (June 4),” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported.

“God just put me in the right place at the right time,” Lyons said. “I don’t look at myself as a hero. I just did what I hope anyone else would do in my position, and that is to help my fellow neighbor.”

She’s too modest.

As Lancaster Township Fire Department Capt. Greg Leaman described it: “She ran over and she saw the resident inside the house. She got him out.”

Arriving home around 10 p.m. that night, Lyons became concerned when she noticed thick smoke nearby that didn’t seem to be from a fire pit.

“Lyons stepped outside her home, unsure exactly where the smoke was coming from, when she saw her next door neighbor’s residence smoldering,” Yabor wrote.

Then she heard the screams for help.

Her neighbor’s kitchen had caught fire, and he had been unable to contain the blaze.

“He was covered in black from top to bottom,” Lyons recounted to Yabor. “I could tell that he was in shock or delirious.”

She quickly grabbed a blanket, wrapped her neighbor in it and was leading him out of the burning house while also calling 911.

The man sustained moderate burns and, following treatment at the Crozer-Chester Medical Center burn center, was soon able to return home.

“I just hope that anybody would do the same thing,” Lyons said. “Especially in this day and age with everything going on in the world, we should treat people with kindness and love, because we’re all one in the same at the end of the day.”

We hope we would do the same in a crisis moment, too. But when presented with a real-life emergency, and not a hypothetical, Lyons took action. And a life may have been saved due to her heroism.

In other good things:

— It was wonderful to hear these words again, finally, in Lancaster County: “Play ball!”

On June 4, the Lancaster Barnstormers played their first home game at Clipper Magazine Stadium since September 2019.

It marked the first large-scale public event in Lancaster County since the state’s pandemic restrictions were lifted, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross and Aniya Thomas reported.

More than 5,100 fans attended. Some were lined up at the gates more than two hours before the first pitch.

Hempfield High School’s marching band performed the national anthem, and the night’s festivities appropriately honored local health care workers who have helped the county get through this long and sorrowful pandemic.

Once the game began, there were lines at the concessions stands and plenty of hits on the field.

“Man, did I miss this place,” one happy fan told LNP | LancasterOnline.

The Barnstormers lost the game to the York Revolution. But as Gross and Thomas correctly noted, “that was almost beside the point.”

— Warwick School District highlighted the great deeds of some students at Kissel Hill Elementary School.

The student council there, led by President Carson Kramer and Vice President Tim Jackson, created an e-commerce website called Feed the Need Lititz (feedtheneedlititz.com) that sold gift cards for local restaurants that were hit hard by the pandemic restrictions, the district explained in a news release.

The project raised more than $2,600 to help local restaurants and “fellow community members in need,” the district said.

Additionally, the students, with the help of their adviser, negotiated a small discount on the gift cards, which they helped turned into a $494 donation for the Lititz recCenter’s Community Partnership Fund. That fund provides access to safe and healthy activities for families in need.

What a praiseworthy project by those young students at Kissel Hill.

— For many communities across Lancaster County, it’s shaping up to be a much more fun-filled summer than last year.

Just one example: In New Holland, the outdoor pool has reopened for the season and the public library is back to full capacity, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck reported.

The pool reopening has gone smoothly.

“While some pools are experiencing lifeguard shortages, (property committee chair John) Styer said it wasn’t a problem for the New Holland pool,” Deck reported. “Nor was there difficulty getting chlorine amid a shortage.”

That’s been great news for kids looking for splashes and smiles on hot days.

And there’s more good news: Temporary street closures have been approved for autumn’s New Holland Fair and Parade.

“Having the fair this year makes us hopeful things are getting back to normal,” Mayor Tim Bender said.

— To close, we share this news item about Manheim Township High School graduate Zarek Valentin, who plays for Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo.

Valentin lost one of his best friends to addiction in 2019.

In that friend’s memory, he recently launched a fundraiser — A Scoop of Hope — that aims to raise $20,000 “to build transitional backpacks that will be distributed to people exiting rehabilitation services,” Valentin wrote on the project’s GoFundMe page. “The hope is to help with getting people back on their feet during this inherently fragile time.”

So many of us know someone for whom addiction has brought pain and even tragedy. If Valentin’s efforts can add to the web of support for those who need help, it’s a very worthy endeavor.

And we agree completely with the person who commented on Twitter, “You’re a good one Zarek.”

Learn more about the fundraiser at lanc.news/Zarek.