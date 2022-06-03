THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other bleak developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Leading off, outdoor enthusiasts are among the many in Lancaster County who are thrilled with the completion of the $9 million conversion of the historic Safe Harbor railroad trestle into a pedestrian and bicycling bridge.

“The curving, towering, quarter-mile-long pedestrian bridge between Manor and Conestoga townships ... finally links two popular sections of the Enola Low Grade multi-use trail,” LNP | LancasterOnline Outdoors writer Ad Crable wrote in a front-page story for Sunday’s edition. “That makes possible, for the first time, a 28-mile scenic walking and biking pathway from Turkey Hill, south of Columbia, to the Chester County line.”

Some believe that it won’t just be a wonderful attraction for those in this region, but will become a national tourist destination and boon for area businesses.

The trestle provides a breathtaking view of the Susquehanna River “that includes whitewater from the Safe Harbor dam tail race, as well as wooded and boulder islands, including the famous Safe Harbor Native American petroglyphs,” Crable wrote.

There are also bird-watching scopes mounted on the bridge, with the viewing of bald eagles being likely. The Manor Township end of the bridge has a picnic pavilion.

Check out Crable’s full story for details on getting to this new recreational attraction and insight on its likely economic impact.

“We better be ready to get a lot more visitors along the river,” said Mike Domin, a senior Lancaster County planner and longtime advocate for the project. “It’s really an exciting time in our history. It’s just a tremendous recreation resource for everyone. I’m excited we made this happen in Lancaster County.”

And we’re excited to get out there ourselves.

In other good things:

— We applaud the recent work of officials in East Petersburg to honor 60 veterans with Hometown Heroes banners.

They were inspired, in part, by similar displays in other local municipalities, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported this week. East Petersburg Borough Manager Karen St. Clair, whose father-in-law served in the Korean War, made the proposal, which was met with approval by the borough council.

St. Clair asked for local applications for veterans, living or deceased. More than five dozen came rolling in.

To keep from spending tax dollars, she connected with Dave Husser of the East Petersburg Lions Club and asked for help with local fundraising. Ultimately, about 20 businesses donated nearly $9,000 for the project.

That allowed the borough to order 30 double-sided banners honoring 60 veterans; and there’s money remaining for maintenance and the next round of banners.

“We have such a positive response here from residents commenting on how nice that looks,” St. Clair told Andrelczyk. “The veterans were just ecstatic. They were honored we were doing something like this for them.”

— In the April 25 “Good things,” we wrote about the power of 86-year-old Holocaust survivor Linda Schwab’s presentation to eighth grade students at Lampeter-Strasburg’s Martin Meylin Middle School.

Schwab also oversees a regional essay contest in which interested students can share their thoughts about studying the Holocaust — and one of those Lampeter-Strasburg students, Emerson Holsinger, placed in the top five this year.

The school district shared an excerpt of Holsinger’s impressive essay in a news release: “What really stood out to me at the time was the fact that there were children in these images. Children just like me. I started to see a reflection between myself and these images. And at that moment I asked myself ‘What if that was me?’ What if I was right there with the children in the pictures. For these children were young like me. They had dreams for the future like me. They had the rest of their lives ahead of them just like me. And seeing this close of a connection is what really stuck with me.”

Of Schwab’s presentation in April, we wrote: “How lucky the Martin Meylin students are to hear her story. ... The difficult truths they tell must be heard and conveyed to others.”

And the insights gleaned by students studying the Holocaust ought to be heard and conveyed, too.

— Finally, kudos to three eighth grade students at Manheim Township Middle School who earned honors in the University of Akron’s annual Rubber Band Contest.

Tyler Shirk, William Lee and Ava Jackson were all finalists in the competition, which challenges students “to construct a working invention or artwork that uses at least one rubber band,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chloe Miller reported this week.

It also serves as a way for students to explore careers in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

Shirk earned first place in the science and engineering category for a project that’s a hitting stand for a baseball. Lee was a runner-up in that same category for his “Wave Energy Converter.” And Jackson was a finalist in the arts and leisure division for her 3D art piece decorated with flowers and butterflies.

Manheim Township Middle School was recognized as one of the top eight schools in the national contest. For those students, it seems that working with rubber bands is a snap.