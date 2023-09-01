THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Many of us love Lancaster County’s fair season, with all of its wonderful sights, sounds, smells and tastes.

Putting all of that late summer and early autumn magic together takes a lot of hard work behind the scenes, and few have worked harder than Kenneth Myer, who’s been part of the Elizabethtown Fair for its entire 50-year history.

Myer was profiled in a delightful piece by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk that was published in Sunday’s edition. If you missed it, you’ll want to go back and check it out.

The 79-year-old Myer, who also worked as a dairy farmer through 2020, has done just about everything for the Elizabethtown Fair over the decades. That includes serving as president since 1995, being a committee member, donating hay and farm equipment, volunteering at the milkshake stand (which we imagine has its perks) and even bungee jumping.

“We’re an agricultural fair,” Myer said, “but we try to have something for everybody.”

And “everybody” is the estimated 80,000 to 100,000 people who come to the six-day event each year. That’s a lot of folks who’ve enjoyed the organizing and labor put in by Myer and so many other volunteers.

This year’s event is over, but that doesn’t mean those folks get a break. As Andrelczyk noted, “After the fair ends each year, Myer ... and other committee members and volunteers begin the long days of cleaning up the grounds. And then, they begin planning for next year’s fair.”

It’s that kind of passion and commitment that makes fair season one of the best things about Lancaster County. That, and the milkshakes.

In other good things:

— Congratulations to the Etownian, Elizabethtown College’s student newspaper, which recently earned a first-place classification in the American Scholastic Press Association’s Scholastic Newspaper Awards.

Only 14 student newspapers at colleges or universities received the honor.

Sophie Hanenfeld, the Etownian’s editor-in-chief, said the accolade was earned for a school year in which the staff worked to achieve a “new normal” while adjusting to the latter stages of the pandemic.

“This award is not simply a recognition but represents our triumphant effort to restore the paper,” Hanenfeld stated in a news release. “Collectively, we learned our different roles which resulted in forming a beautiful workspace focused on teamwork.”

The Etownian is advised by Elizabethtown College’s Erica Dolson, who directs the creative writing program.

“Each person who contributed to the paper in the last year brought creativity, hard work, and honest and careful reporting,” Dolson stated in the news release. “Our paper not only provides information, but we also feature voices from students, faculty, and staff that I hope represent our campus community and highlight the challenges and joys of our campus.”

We applaud these young journalists and wish them the best going forward.

— Finally, we write often about the importance of children and young people having access to a diverse range of books, including those in which they can see their own lives and experiences reflected. Such books might have themes that deal with race or LGBTQ+ issues, for example.

Another example involves books that deal with neurodiversity, which is what local children’s author Jessica Whipple made the focus of her new book, “I Think I Think a Lot.”

Neurodiversity refers to the different ways our brains process information, and those differences are viewed as normal variations, with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Whipple grew up with obsessive-compulsive disorder and didn’t see many books that spoke specifically to her, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Olivia Schlinkman reported.

And so Whipple wrote, “I Think I Think a Lot,” which is the kind of book she might have connected with during her childhood.

“The book follows a young girl who becomes aware of how different she is from her peers,” Schlinkman explained. “Using a neurodivergent protagonist, Whipple encourages readers to find the good in what makes them different — in a narrative style she hopes young bookworms connect with.”

It’s estimated that about 1 in 200 children are diagnosed with OCD, a disorder that can cause them to repeatedly engage in specific thoughts and actions, even when they are unpleasant.

Whipple says she drew from her own childhood experiences, diagnosis and therapy in writing the book.

“It can be hard to train my brain to focus,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline. “But the good side of that is that you get a lot of ideas.”

Focusing on “the good” is a message she conveys in “I Think I Think a Lot.” It’s note of optimism for young readers, whether they have OCD themselves or are learning about how others experience the world. We hope that Whipple’s book finds a wide audience and is followed by other diverse offerings.