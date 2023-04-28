THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

The Lancaster chapter of the Lions Club was founded in 1923, so it is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

But longevity hasn’t led to complacency.

Current members still gather once a month to pick up litter along the Conestoga Greenway Trail, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Olivia Miller reported Monday. We’re grateful that they’ve been keeping that small corner of the county beautiful since 2011.

And that’s nowhere near the extent of the club’s public service. Members partner with Anchor Lancaster to serve breakfast and provide clothes to people who are homeless. And, “over the past 25 years, the Lancaster Lions Club has given over $250,000 to local organizations, assisting causes such as diabetes, vision, hunger, environment and childhood cancer,” Miller noted.

Service is what drives the club’s members.

“It’s for people who have a common mission to serve the community, working with like-minded individuals who enjoy community service,” Lancaster Lions Club President Dan Snyder said.

While the club has long-standing projects, it’s always open to new ideas for community service, Snyder added. That constant evolution has kept the club invigorated over the decades.

Club Vice President Bill Crabtree of Pequea Township, who’s been a member for 39 years, notes that there was a time when the club only allowed men and was filled with doctors, lawyers and bankers.

That’s changed. Rebecca Williams of Manheim Township served as club president from 2018 to 2020. She was encouraged to join in 2011 by her father.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Williams told Miller. “If you wanna do something in your community ... you can almost always at any club find a service activity that falls within one of your interests.”

Club officials hope publicity associated with the 100th anniversary will spur a new generation of members to join.

“It gives you an opportunity to toot your own horn a little bit and, and try to get the word out,” Crabtree said.

We applaud the Lancaster Lions Club on its milestone and wish it the best for the next 100 years of community service. Learn more at lancasterlionsclub.com.

In other good things:

— J.P. McCaskey High School in the School District of Lancaster has received a $30,000 grant from the state Department of Education to fund a girls’ Imagine, Design, Engineer and Accomplish Innovation Lab, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported. The funding was secured with the help of Democratic state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El.

Women only make up about 28% of the nation’s STEM workforce. That’s due to a number of factors, including gender stereotypes, a lack of visible role models and a lack of support to help girls and young women study science, technology, engineering and math.

The grant will help to “outfit the lab with workstations and tables equipped with computers, microscopes, scientific instruments and programming tools,” Stalnecker explained.

Karen Wynn, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in the School District of Lancaster, said she looks forward to the creation of the “exciting and innovative” space for the 2023-24 school year.

“This grant is a wonderfully targeted and wise investment into the futures of Lancaster girls,” Smith-Wade-El stated in a news release.

We agree and applaud each time STEM investments such as this are made around Lancaster County.

— Finally, we enjoyed LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Laura Knowles’ article about some of the county’s connections to the longest running show in Broadway history.

“The Phantom of the Opera” staged its final performance at New York City’s Majestic Theatre on April 16, and Steven Sherts, formerly of East Petersburg, was in the orchestra pit playing the French horn as the show made its final bow.

Another French horn player, Gary Johnson of Lititz, was in that same orchestra pit when “Phantom” debuted with the first of its nearly 14,000 performances on Jan. 26, 1988. Johnson remained in the show’s orchestra for 12 years.

“I feel like I lived my whole lifetime in that show,” he told Knowles. “It was a tremendous gift to be a part of it.”

It’s nice bit of harmony that two local musicians served as bookends for a piece of Broadway history.

“It was thrilling to be in the same seat that Gary Johnson was in, as first French horn, in the closing show,” Sherts said.

But all good things do end, and it’s over now, the music of the night.