THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other bleak developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

In Sunday’s editorial, we praised the high school Class of 2022 and highlighted some of the impressive statements made by graduates at ceremonies that had been held up to that point.

There have been more graduations this week across the county, and we’re just as impressed with these students. Again, this is a graduating class that had a particularly chaotic journey, with multiple years of COVID-19 throwing a wrench into the traditional high school experience. That unique journey has been reflected in many speeches by graduating seniors.

Here are some their thoughts that we believe are especially worthy of amplification:

Ephrata Senior High School class president Brett Devlin said, “The change has caused our time at Ephrata High School to flash forward like pebbles shattering an hourglass. To some, this quickening was a miracle; to others a missed opportunity to relish in the memories made so naturally when spending four years of our lives with people we have come to depend on and love so dearly.”

Added Ephrata classmate Olivia Good: “Courage is something that comes in all shapes and sizes. For some of us, courage was having the strength to make it through another day.”

At Solanco High School, valedictorian Madison Mosley told her classmates to focus on living their lives: “Life is about breaking your own limits. Plan to outdo your past, not other people’s.”

At Garden Spot High School, the senior class left a willow tree to be planted on the campus, and class vice president Jewel Boninu added this poignant thought: “I’ve come to realize that I’m the lucky one because I got to experience something so special that the idea of leaving it behind is so terrifying.”

Finally, we love the cinematic send-off that Warwick High School class president Theodore Lance gave his fellow classmates after diplomas had been awarded: “The final shot of this video would show our graduation caps flying in the air. And as the camera fades to black, the text on the screen would read, ‘To be continued.’ ”

In other good things:

— We believe that the review process worked precisely as it should have in a recent case involving a popular novel that was challenged by an Elizabethtown Area School District parent.

The district’s review committee denied a parent’s request to remove “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” from the district’s high school and middle school library. But the novel by Jesse Andrews will remain “on the district’s flagged book list, which allows parents to opt their student out of accessing material that is deemed by the administration as more mature or obscene,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported this week.

That decision gives parents full control over what their children can and cannot read, without infringing upon the rights of other parents or denying all students access to the book. We think that’s exactly as it should be.

The review committee is composed of guidance counselors, librarians, principals and teachers, Stalnecker reported. It was tasked with reading the entire book, including a “vulgar conversation” that opponents had focused on.

We also appreciate the wisdom of what “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” author Andrews wrote in an April 28 letter addressing the challenge to his book in Elizabethtown: “Our country is in a literacy crisis. Our children are not reading enough. ... Every ban creates one less opportunity for a child to find a book that speaks to them and makes them fall in love with reading.”

Indeed.

— Speaking of books, we were thrilled to see Ron Adams’ announcement in a Thursday letter to the editor that this year’s Friends of the Lancaster Public Library Big Book Sale was a resounding success.

Adams, who chairs the annual sale, wrote that more than $124,000 was raised to help support the Lancaster Public Library.

“Proceeds from the sale allow the library to close the more than 60% gap in public funding and dollars needed to remain a cornerstone of our community,” Adams wrote. “With the Friends’ support, Lancaster Public Library continues to provide the Lancaster community with free and equitable access to information, ideas and enriching experiences.”

We’re grateful for all of our public libraries in Lancaster County and additionally grateful that the Big Book Sale has been around for nearly seven decades.

It remains a great opportunity to find some summer reading material at a great price, and for a great cause.

— Finally, we were heartened to see the streets filled with the participants and volunteers for the 46th annual Red Rose Run hosted by the City of Lancaster on June 4.

Proceeds benefited the Lancaster Central Market Trust, the nonprofit that manages the day-to-day operations and long-range management of Central Market.

More than 1,000 runners came out for the event. If you haven’t done so already, check out LNP | LancasterOnline staff photographer Blaine Shahan’s gallery of more than two dozen photos. We especially loved the shot of a woman pushing a stroller over the 5-mile course. We hope she got two participation awards for all that effort.