THE ISSUE

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the iconic civil rights leader. He was born Jan. 15, 1929; MLK Day has been observed on the third Monday in January by most Americans since 1986. In 1994, Congress passed a law that had been introduced by U.S. Rep. John Lewis, another civil rights hero, designating MLK Day as a national day of service — as a “day on, not a day off.” As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported, the Lancaster NAACP’s celebration was to be livestreamed online Sunday evening. And the 33rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast hosted by Crispus Attucks Community Center was to be held online this morning at 9.

The theme of this year’s MLK breakfast seems particularly apt this year. It borrows from the title of King’s last book: “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”

After the police killing last year of African American George Floyd and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests, after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 waged by mostly white pro-Trump extremists, we’re at an inflection point. Do we choose chaos or community?

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University explains the general thesis of King’s 1967 book. It was, the institute’s website explains, an “analysis of the state of American race relations and the movement after a decade of U.S. civil rights struggles.”

After “Bloody Sunday” in 1965, when civil rights protesters — including the late John Lewis — were viciously attacked by state troopers and possemen as they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the U.S. passed the Voting Rights Act. “King believed that the next phase in the movement would bring its own challenges,” the institute’s website explains, “as African Americans continued to make demands for better jobs, higher wages, decent housing, an education equal to that of whites, and a guarantee that the rights won in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 would be enforced by the federal government.”

In “Where Do We Go from Here,” King warned that “the persistence of racism in depth and the dawning awareness” that African American demands would “necessitate structural changes in society” had “generated a new phase of white resistance in North and South.”

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

“We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today,” King wrote. “We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history there is such a thing as being too late. ... This may well be mankind’s last chance to choose between chaos or community.”

As it turns out, we’re still facing that choice. King sought economic justice for all Americans, and the struggle for such justice continues — the need for it thrown into sharp relief by a nearly yearlong pandemic that has weighed most heavily on those who have not been able to work from the safety and comfort of their homes.

King had hoped that America, “the richest and most powerful nation in the world,” would lead the way in a “revolution of values.”

“There is nothing to prevent us from paying adequate wages to schoolteachers, social workers and other servants of the public to insure that we have the best available personnel in these positions which are charged with the responsibility of guiding our future generations,” he wrote. “There is nothing but a lack of social vision to prevent us from paying an adequate wage to every American citizen whether he be a hospital worker, laundry worker, maid or day laborer.”

As Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El writes today, we have failed to meet King’s hopes. “Many of his exhortations were more radical than we can comfortably embrace, and so we have simply ignored them,” Smith-Wade-El writes.

Instead, we stick to the King quotes that make us feel better about ourselves, that lift us up rather than challenge us. We celebrate King’s unstinting belief in nonviolent protest, but we shy from his exhortations about ending war, “guaranteeing an annual minimum — and livable — income for every American family,” owning up to our own prejudices.

Our schools have been desegregated but city schools — including those in Lancaster — remain unfairly underfunded.

COVID-19, according to the investigative newsroom ProPublica, has killed 1 out of every 800 African Americans. “One study using data through July found that Black people ages 35 to 44 were dying at nine times the rate of white people the same age, though the gap slightly narrowed later in the year,” ProPublica reported last month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black, American Indian and Alaska Native women are “two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.”

Clearly, the work King set out for us is far from finished. Let’s consider what he might think of the state of America today and what we need to do to pull our country closer to his visions of hope, equality, promise — and community rather than chaos.

And let’s do this, at long last, with what King called “the fierce urgency of now.”