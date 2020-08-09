THE ISSUE

K-12 public schools across Lancaster County are gearing up for the new school year. But COVID-19, which has killed more than 160,000 Americans, continues to complicate planning. County public schools have offered parents and students an array of options: full in-class instruction, a hybrid mix of in-class and virtual instruction, and virtual schooling. As of Friday morning, only the School District of Lancaster had indicated it would deliver only virtual instruction to begin the school year.

In a normal year — we used to have those — parents could take care of their back-to-school preparations in a few shopping excursions.

They didn’t need to devise a backup child care plan in case schools had to shutter again. They didn’t have to figure out how many cloth face masks their children would need.

If parents are feeling overwhelmed right now, we don’t blame them. They are making some very tough choices.

So, too, are teachers, especially those at elevated risk of COVID-19 complications who face returning to classrooms that are germ factories at the best of times.

And school boards and superintendents? As former Hempfield School District Superintendent Brenda Smoker put it in a column published in last Sunday’s Perspective, school officials are making decisions “that are the equivalent of snow-day determinations on steroids.”

They are working with impressive dedication to figure out the most complicated set of circumstances they’ve ever faced.

And — unlike Octorara Area School District, which serves a small portion of Lancaster County but is mostly in Chester County — they are doing it without the help of a county public health department that would help them navigate the complexities of reopening schools in a pandemic. (Chester County has a public health department.)

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli and Heather Stauffer reported Friday, school districts are relying on guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which “hasn’t been specific about what should happen if a coronavirus case is verified, except that close contacts will be notified.”

And, as Geli and Stauffer reported, school districts will reopen without the element that Penn Manor alumna and Stanford University epidemiologist Chelsea Shover said is critical: regular testing.

“If you bring people back, you will have cases and outbreaks, and having a system to deal with that ahead of time is really important,” Shover told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Asked whether schools should test students and staff, Health Department spokesman Nate Wardle said the “Wolf administration is working to develop further guidance and recommendations to assist schools and will release (it) as soon as it is available.”

Most Lancaster County schools are supposed to open in less than three weeks. So that “further guidance” from the state can’t come soon enough.

‘Clearly worsening’

Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter told LNP | LancasterOnline that districts are working with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health as well as the state health department to collaborate on testing.

Schools simply don’t have enough resources to test, he said.

Leichliter said schools are implementing assigned seating in all classes and buses, and stressing the importance of keeping accurate records and limiting movement, so they will have a better handle on who might need to be contacted if someone tests positive for COVID-19. LG Health handles most of the contact tracing in the county.

These measures are sensible and encouraging.

But we still have concerns.

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore is, of course, a residential college, so its situation cannot be compared directly to K-12 schools. But even Hopkins — which has its own excellent hospital and was planning to rigorously test students and staff — announced Thursday that undergraduate classes and labs would be online for the fall semester.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic is clearly worsening,” university officials told students. “We are experiencing a second surge in cases in our region and in other areas of the country.”

Baltimore is roughly 80 miles away from Lancaster. And Johns Hopkins epidemiologists have a better handle on the pandemic than the rest of us.

In Lancaster County, hospitalizations and deaths are lower than they were in the spring. But as an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis shows, the county was at only 6 new cases per 100,000 population over the preceding 14 days when we went into lockdown and schools were closed. It was at 104 new cases per 100,000 population Thursday.

And flu season begins in October. Which means that local health care providers will be dealing with influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.

All of this makes planning difficult. And parents’ choices excruciating.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mandate masks

“This thing is going away. It will go away like things go away,” President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

It’s not going away. We can’t wish it away. But we can work to limit its spread.

That means making masks mandatory in schools and on school buses. Of course, exceptions can be made for students with disabilities or medical conditions, but these should be rare.

Last week, photos of a hallway jammed with mostly maskless students at a Georgia high school went viral. That school reopened despite a COVID-19 outbreak on its football team. School officials made things exponentially worse by lashing out at the students who posted the viral photos.

Those kids were clearly smarter than the school administrators. They recognized the threat and wisely made it public.

We can’t imagine a Lancaster County superintendent making the same mistakes. But we can foresee school officials facing pressure from some parents who see the mask issue in political terms.

They shouldn’t cave. This is a matter of public health, not politics.

And parents: Please understand that school officials are doing the right thing when they require masks. Help your children get used to wearing them. Wear them yourselves.

They are the simplest, cheapest tool we have in the battle against the novel coronavirus. And they work. Studies increasingly show that.

Public schools are charged with teaching their students science. This should be a teachable moment about the importance of relying on real science. The real science of vaccination, for instance. And the real science of pandemics.

COVID-19 and kids

The science still is developing on COVID-19’s impact on children. One thing is absolutely untrue: President Trump’s assertion that children are “almost immune” to the disease.

According to a recent report issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics, “over 338,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.” They represented “only 8.8% of all cases in states reporting cases by age,” but that’s not an insignificant number.

The academy noted that at this time, “it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children,” but more study was needed.

Even if children don’t become seriously ill, they still can transmit the disease to other members of their households.

As the Kaiser Family Foundation reports, a recent comprehensive study from South Korea found that young children are less likely to transmit the novel coronavirus to adults — but children 10 and older may transmit the virus “at levels similar to adults.”

This raises concerns, especially for teachers of tweens and teens.

So, too, does this: “Most countries that have reopened schools have not experienced outbreaks but almost all have had significantly lower rates of community transmission than the U.S. and higher testing and contact tracing capacity,” the Kaiser Family Foundation noted.

So American children are returning to school in very different circumstances.

No answers

We understand why the city schools are opting to start with only online instruction. But we also understand why other districts decided to offer parents and kids an array of schooling options.

Angela Trout of Akron wrote in last Sunday’s Perspective that she “agonized” over which option to choose for her 9-year-old son and finally chose in-person instruction because he needs extra support in math and reading.

“While most of us are struggling to do what is best for our kids and their needs, some working families don’t have the luxury of keeping their kids home even if they wanted to,” wrote Trout, a nonprofit professional, writer and mental health advocate.

Which is sadly true.

But this is where we are in this August of 2020. As the first day of school nears, all we have are questions. And not nearly enough answers.