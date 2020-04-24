THE ISSUE

Lancaster County restaurants have been devastated financially by the necessary shutdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19, and “even if they manage to emerge from the pandemic intact, the restaurateurs realize they’ll be stepping into an uncertain future — not magically returning to the good old days,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble and Tim Mekeel reported Sunday. For more than a month, many restaurant owners have been dealing with mass layoffs or furloughs, the transition to takeout or delivery services to generate some revenue and save some jobs, and the oft-complicated process of applying for newly available federal assistance.

“I hope they all make it. I’m rooting for them. ... But, they’re not going to. All of them won’t make it. That’s reality. They can’t all make it.”

That’s the opinion of Tony Carter, a salesman for a Philadelphia meat supplier that has many Lancaster city restaurants among its clients. He was quoted in Sunday’s article.

We sadly acknowledge that his statement is probably true.

Even in prosperous times for restaurants — and Lancaster had been in a decadelong boom until this health crisis — it is an industry in which success requires constant adjustment to battle fickle tastes and trends.

These are no longer prosperous times. The pandemic changed everything in a seeming instant.

And the restaurant industry is just one sector in the economy that is faced with ruination.

Mick Owens, owner of Mick’s All American Pub and vice president of the Lancaster County Restaurant Association, told LNP | LancasterOnline that some industry officials believe 30% to 40% of restaurants in the state won’t reopen.

That’s a staggering number, but it’s in line with what officials fear in other parts of the nation. From California to Michigan to New York, industry insiders believe one-third or more of restaurants could go out business.

We hope it won’t be that dire.

We fervently hope the billions of dollars in federal assistance that have been approved by Congress in recent weeks serve as a lifeline to restaurant owners — and not just operators of restaurant chains — and their employees. We also hope Congress continues to sufficiently fund the Paycheck Protection Program and takes other fiscal measures as the needs and timetable of the recovery become clearer.

But we also understand that these are uncharted waters, and there are more questions than answers for those trying to keep local eating establishments from going under.

There are 720 restaurants in Lancaster County, Umble and Mekeel reported, and they employ nearly 15,000 people. The variety and quality of the food available — and the many farm-to-table offerings — have made Lancaster a prime destination for visitors.

“Nowhere is the ‘foodie’ scene more powerful here than Lancaster city,” Umble and Mekeel wrote. “The scene has been repeatedly celebrated by awestruck visiting journalists — including a March rave in Italian Vogue — in part because it has consistently offered customers ‘a new place’ to try out.”

For restaurants, the road to reopening for sit-down dining appears to be a long one.

All of Pennsylvania remains in the red phase of this health emergency, as defined by Gov. Tom Wolf's plan for reopening the commonwealth that was unveiled Wednesday.

Some parts of the state — the northcentral and northwest regions, but almost certainly not Lancaster County — may be able to move from the red phase to the yellow phase on May 8.

But even under the yellow phase, restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery, as they are now.

It is only when a region goes from the yellow phase to the green phase that restaurants will be able to open to the public. Even then, businesses must follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidelines.

There will be other obstacles to navigate, too.

“Some people will still be hesitant to go out,” Owens told LNP | LancasterOnline. “And there’s going to be a lot of people who don’t have a lot of disposable income left.”

We understand those worries. There are no winners in this. Most of us now view social situations through an entirely different lens, as we prioritize the health and safety of our families. And so many who are dealing with unemployment must be mindful of their spending.

We don’t envy the work restaurants will have to do to make us confident to go inside their establishments again. For many restaurants, the financial bottom line necessitates packing in as many tables and seats as possible. In the past, we were used to hearing the conversation at the table next to us. It was part of the ambiance and perhaps even the fun of dining out.

In the new normal, not so much.

“We have room to spread out,” Linford Weaver, the co-owner of Shady Maple Smorgasbord, told Umble and Mekeel. “So we can seat people with proper social distancing between tables and buffets. Worse-case scenario, we may have to limit how many persons we serve per hour.”

Restaurant owners have so many adjustments like that in front of them. The costs of adapting may be prohibitive. We can only imagine how painful it has been — and will be in the weeks ahead. We also feel for restaurant employees and the devastation that unemployment or reduced hours has wrought.

Those of us who can should continue to support the takeout and delivery services provided by Lancaster County restaurants. It’s the small part we can play right now to help them remain woven into the fabric of our lives.

Lancaster County restaurateurs: We are rooting for you, too.

Ramadan has begun

For Lancaster County Muslims, the sacred month of Ramadan — which celebrates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad — began Thursday evening and will end when the sun goes down May 23.

We wish our Muslim neighbors a meaningful Ramadan during this difficult time.

