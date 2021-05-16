THE ISSUE

Registered voters will go to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the municipal primary election. While only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their parties’ nominees, all registered voters can weigh in on four ballot questions. As Spotlight PA has reported, the third and fourth questions on the ballot are relatively straightforward. The third question would allow for amending the Pennsylvania Constitution to enshrine discrimination protections for Pennsylvanians based on race and ethnicity. The fourth question is a statewide referendum, Spotlight PA explained, “that would allow municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel, as well as EMS companies, to apply for a loan through an existing state-run program for volunteer companies.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.

We’ve heard and read the multitude of complaints about Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s leadership through this COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor and his agencies should have been more transparent, particularly regarding the commonwealth’s chaotic and inconsistent business waiver program during last spring’s lockdown and the state’s inadequate handling of nursing homes.

We wish — oh, how we wish — that Wolf had created an equivalent of the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force earlier in the pandemic.

A lot of the anger surrounding his handling of the pandemic might have been avoided had Wolf brought together a bipartisan group of legislative leaders to help him make decisions about lockdowns and other mitigation measures. These actions were needed to limit COVID-19’s spread but had profound impacts on the lives and livelihoods of Pennsylvanians. And the public perception that Wolf alone was calling the shots added fuel to the discontent during an intensely stressful time.

The vaccine task force, which includes Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument of Mount Joy, has handled thorny issues relating to vaccination and other COVID-19 mitigation measures in a smooth and cooperative way since its creation in February.

And it’s a truly bipartisan effort. Its effectiveness should serve as a lesson to future governors faced with crises of any sort.

One of the reasons the task force has worked is because of its compact size. Its members are Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, as well as representatives of each of the state Democratic and Republican House and Senate caucuses. That’s six people working with the governor.

Not 253 lawmakers more inclined to squabbling and squandering time than leading.

Which brings us to the first two questions on Tuesday’s municipal primary ballot.

The questions

As Spotlight PA explained, only Pennsylvania’s governor can currently “end a disaster declaration, like the one the state is currently under to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. State law gives the General Assembly the option to pass a resolution to terminate the declaration, though the state Supreme Court ruled last year the governor still gets the final say. The Legislature can overturn a governor’s veto with support from two-thirds of members.”

Proposed constitutional amendment No. 1 on Tuesday’s ballot would allow a majority of lawmakers to terminate an emergency declaration at any time, without the governor’s consent.

Proposed constitutional amendment No. 2 “asks voters to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to limit a disaster declaration to 21 days,” Spotlight PA reported. “It could only then be continued with the consent of the Legislature.”

Now, “a disaster declaration lasts 90 days and can be renewed as many times as deemed necessary by the governor,” Spotlight PA noted. This proposed amendment “would also prevent the governor from issuing a new disaster declaration based on the same or similar facts.”

On its face, this sounds reasonable, right? Take major, life-altering decisions out of the hands of just one person and put it in the hands of the state Legislature?

Except: Have you met this Legislature?

The members of the vaccine task force are hardworking, sensible people who take seriously the duties of their elective offices. There are other such legislators in Harrisburg, too.

But not all of them fit this description.

Tough decisions

Imagine putting life-and-death decisions in the hands of someone like Republican state Rep. Russ Diamond, of Lebanon County.

Diamond has treated COVID-19 as if it were a joke and not a vicious, capricious infectious disease that has claimed the lives of more than 26,000 Pennsylvanians — including 1,026 Lancaster County residents, as of early Friday afternoon.

Diamond waged a publicity-seeking campaign against mask-wearing — when masks were our most effective weapon against the novel coronavirus — and falsely described COVID-19 vaccines on social media as “poison.”

Diamond is a menace to public health. So, too, are Republican state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe of Butler County and state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams and Franklin counties, who falsely have claimed that Pennsylvanians would be required to get the vaccines, according to WITF reporting.

Mastriano has denounced COVID-19 mitigation measures as “tyranny,” and has perpetuated debunked conspiracy theories and lies about vaccination and COVID-19.

Similarly irresponsible nonsense has been perpetuated by other state lawmakers, too.

Making our future health and safety the responsibility of the General Assembly doesn’t seem prudent.

We are talking about a legislative body that is bloated and overcompensated but can’t even make the tough but necessary — and long-overdue — decision to curtail its own size or spending. Do lawmakers have the political courage to make difficult decisions in the throes of a crisis, when data must be considered quickly, urgent tasks must be assigned and lives are at stake?

As Spotlight PA reported in February, the state Legislature failed in 2020 to address some of Pennsylvanians’ most pressing needs related to the pandemic.

“Only 27 of the 140 bills passed by the Legislature and signed by Wolf in 2020 directly addressed problems brought on by the pandemic,” Spotlight PA reported. “Left on the table were relief measures that had wide bipartisan support. Renters and home owners in the state, for instance, missed out on $108 million in aid because Republican leadership in the Senate failed to advance fixes to a broken state program.”

Instead, Spotlight PA noted, “the GOP-controlled chambers spent large portions of the spring, summer, and fall challenging Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s expanded powers.”

The Legislature should have fixed its own House — and Senate — instead of focusing on the executive branch. It had its own work to do and generally failed to do it.

Of the two proposed constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot relating to a governor’s emergency powers, the second one strikes us as a bit more reasonable than the first.

But even that proposal is problematic. Crises like pandemics aren’t resolved in 21 days. And an inefficient, work-shy Legislature — which seems to only call itself full time so it can be compensated accordingly — isn’t exactly the kind of responsive, nimble decision-maker one would want in a crisis.

Has Wolf made some mistakes? Yes. As we noted in an editorial last May, the governor vetoed legislation that would have reopened an economic sector — real estate, for instance — and then moved unilaterally on that front. He repeatedly chose executive action over collaboration — the kind of collaboration a joint task force would have provided.

But no one can say Wolf has lacked the courage to make tough calls for the sake of public health that we believe other politicians would be afraid to make.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reader Christopher DeWalt of Strasburg wrote in Wednesday’s edition, “a slow group of legislators is worse in emergency response than the executive prerogative.”

“Partisan squabbling and divergent priorities delay emergency responses — and real people suffer,” DeWalt wisely wrote. “The executive (with input from the legislative) is the only branch in a position to swiftly ease suffering.”

There are better ways to ensure cooperation in government than placing an artificial, arbitrary time limit on a governor’s emergency powers. In proposing these constitutional amendments, lawmakers are doing the exactly wrong thing: They are politicizing matters of public health and safety.