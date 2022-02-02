THE ISSUE

“Lancaster County parents and students in a few school districts have voiced dissatisfaction with a reduction in mitigation efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but they have not been successful in convincing school boards to adopt more stringent measures,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker wrote in the Sunday edition. “All but three Lancaster County school districts have adopted a mask-optional stance since the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out Gov. Tom Wolf’s mask mandate for students (in December). Meanwhile, many districts are relaxing COVID-19 isolation procedures in accordance with new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” After a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant, reported COVID-19 cases now seem to be declining in Lancaster County school districts.

A sad lesson of this pandemic has been that the loudest voices are the ones school officials are more likely to heed.

The same behavior that would get students in trouble in the classroom — shouting for attention — is rewarded in the boardroom.

Expertise seems to matter less than grievance and anger these days. The cliche about the squeaky wheel has never been truer — because school board members are elected officials and they can count. So when anti-maskers flock to school board meetings, they notice — even though, according to a Franklin & Marshall College poll in October, 64% of voters favored requiring masks in public schools.

We’re glad that parents pressing for COVID-19 mitigation measures finally are getting organized. We urge school boards to give them a fair hearing. What they’re saying is important.

Unfortunately, the parents say they mostly have been ignored. If this is the case, this is unacceptable. (If they complained about a book in the library they’d likely get more attention.)

As Stalnecker reported, Kayla Cook organized pro-masking parents in the Warwick School District because “I wasn’t hearing a voice that represented my own. The other voice was so loud.”

The mother of four sent 40 emails to the district — most of which she said have gone unanswered. She began a Facebook group, Warwick Pro C.A.R.E. Work Group, encouraging others to do the same.

Dee Strunk, a mother of two Manheim Township students, told Stalnecker that she is experiencing similar frustration. She has spoken at several school board meetings; other parents wrote to the board in support of a mask mandate.

At a January school board meeting, Stalnecker reported, “Manheim Township High School junior Teagan Harris shared results of a poll she conducted on mitigation efforts she said was completed by 272 fellow students. Over half of the respondents indicated a mask mandate would make them feel safer and nearly 70% felt mandatory quarantines would be similarly effective.”

These efforts proved to be for naught.

“I just think they had made up their mind before hearing any of the numbers about how the cases (then) were rising and the concerns,” Strunk said.

In a column published in the Jan. 23 Sunday LNP Perspective section, Elizabeth Rickard summarized the argument of the parents who support COVID-19 mitigation strategies: “School districts should take every precaution possible to prevent COVID-19 in schools. Lower infection rates among students, educators and staff mean schools can safely remain open — and parents can go to work, rather than staying home with sick children. Healthy students won’t bring illness home to their families, keeping our community rates lower. Workers stay in the workforce, and local businesses stay open; a healthy community leads to a healthy economy.”

Unfortunately, “Lancaster County school boards don’t seem to be interested in COVID-19 safety,” wrote the Conestoga Valley School District mother of two school-age children who helped to organize two groups: Conestoga Valley Stands Up and COVID Safety for Lancaster County Schools.

As first the delta variant and then omicron surged and sent local infection numbers soaring, so many educators were absent that area schools were “begging for substitute teachers,” Rickard noted, and students were arriving late to school because of bus driver shortages. And parents needed to stay home with sick children, risking their jobs and exacerbating the staff shortages in local businesses.

It’s impossible to say just how much of that could have been avoided had school districts continued to make masks mandatory. All we know is that the American Academy of Pediatrics and physicians at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health had recommended mandatory masking at school, and we would have followed the advice of those experts. Because we know scientific guidance is imperative during a lethal pandemic.

Dr. Alexandra Solosko, a pediatric hospitalist, cares for children hospitalized with COVID-19.

As Stalnecker reported, Solosko withdrew her daughter from Hempfield School District — and didn’t even consider re-enrolling her for the second half of the year — because the environment surrounding COVID-19 mitigation is too politically charged.

“We should undertake COVID mitigation strategies not because we’re being legally forced to, but because we know that it’s the right thing to do for the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff,” Solosko told Stalnecker.

Elizabethtown Area School District parent Timothy Runkle told Stalnecker that district’s board seems to ignore community feedback and data from medical professionals.

He noted that the board receives a packet of medical recommendations each week from Lancaster General Health. “They have this information in front of them but then they have this conversation about their feelings and they never talk about what the data looks like,” he said.

Runkle filed a Right-to-Know request for a letter that was sent to the Elizabethtown board from Shawn F. Phillips, a family physician with Penn State Health.

Dr. Phillips recommended a mask mandate, noting, “Data has shown that districts that have maintained mask mandates have had fewer cases of COVID within their schools.”

Nevertheless, the Elizabethtown board has stuck with a mask-optional policy.

Alarmingly, when Runkle emailed board member James Read about that policy and the board’s decision to loosen isolation requirements after COVID-19 infection, Runkle said Read’s response had the word pandemic in quotation marks. It also stated bizarrely and falsely that the COVID-19 vaccines are “not a real vaccine, but an experimental treatment.”

That, right there, should concern every Lancaster County resident.

Schools are required to teach science; school board members should be required to know it and heed it. They should be making decisions pertaining to the health of children based on data and expert medical guidance. Their personal politics and daffy anti-science beliefs should not hold sway.

No wonder some parents are worried.